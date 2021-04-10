Motorola gearing up to launch two Moto G-series smartphones; likely to be Moto G100, Moto G50

Motorola is said to launch two new Moto G-series smartphones soon in India. These two smartphones are claimed to come “loaded with some of the best specifications seen to date in the mid-segment smartphones in India.” Based on the leaked details, it is being speculated that one of the two devices could be the Moto G100.

Tipster Mukul Sharma, aka Stufflistings, revealed that Motorola is gearing up for the launch of two Moto G-series smartphones in India. While the launch date remains unknown, the tipster claimed that the two devices will come “loaded with some of the best specifications seen till date in the mid-segment smartphones in India.”

It was previously rumoured that the Motorola Moto G100 with Snapdragon 870 SoC will launch in India. While the device offers flagship-grade performance, it is expected to be priced under Rs 25,000 in India. The company is yet to make an official announcement on the Moto G100 launch in India at the time of writing this.

The other smartphone that could launch alongside is the Moto G50. The Moto G50 is powered by an entry-level Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

Moto G100 specifications

The Moto G100 features a 6.7-inch FHD+ IPS LCD panel with a 90Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support. It comes with a dual punch-hole cutout for the front camera sensors. There are a 16MP main camera and an 8MP ultrawide lens. It has a triple-camera setup with a 64 MP primary sensor, a 16 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

The device draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It also packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging support.

Moto G50 specifications

The Moto G50 features a Snapdragon 480 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. The device sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ IPS panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. It packs a 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.

On the back, the Moto G50 boasts a 48 MP primary camera, a 5 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth sensor. For selfies, the G50 uses a 13 MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Connectivity options on the G50 include 5G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 4G, a headphone jack, USB Type-C port, and more. The devices come in Steel Grey and Aqua Green colours.