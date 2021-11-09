Lava launches Agni 5G smartphone at below Rs 20,000 level

Lava Agni 5G launched in India is the company's first 5G smartphone under Rs 20,000 with a 5000 mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC.

Lava launched its Agni 5G smartphone today. Priced under Rs 20,000, with a 5,000-mAh battery and a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, the device takes on the likes of Realme 8s 5G, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 4G and Poco X3 Pro 4G.

Price in India

The Lava Agni 5G comes in a single 8GB RAM variant. The device has 128GB of internal storage. For the 8GB + 128GB storage configuration, the Lava Agni 5G price in India is priced at Rs 19,999. It comes in a single Blue colour and goes on sale starting November 18 through Lava E-Store, Flipkart and Amazon India.

Lava Agni 5G Specifications

Lava Agni 5G features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD. The screen has a hole-punch cutout and thin bezels around the display, resulting in a 91.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. It has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass and supports 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone’s display has a hole-punch camera cutout at the top centre for the 16MP front camera sensor. It has a quad-camera module on the back. There is a 64MP f/1.79 primary camera sensor, paired with a 5MP ultrawide sensor and two 2MP sensors for depth and macro.

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC with 8GB of RAM. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast-charging support. The device has a USB Type-C port and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Customers who pre-book the Lava Agni 5G via the Lava e-store till November 17 can get the device for as low as Rs 17,999.