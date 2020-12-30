MARKET NEWS

Flipkart Mobile’s Year-End Sale is Live: Best offers on Poco X3, Asus ROG Phone 3, LG Wing, Realme 6 and more

We've listed the best deals on mobile phones across different price ranges.

Carlsen Martin
December 30, 2020 / 03:47 PM IST
Flipkart’s Mobile’s Year End sale is bringing some big discounts to smartphones. The sale is already live and will end on December 31. The sale is bringing price cuts to affordable, mid-range and flagship smartphones. Apart from the discounts and offers on phones, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent or Rs 1,000 discount on transactions made with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the best deals.
Motorola’s flagship handset is also receiving a discount during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale. The Motorola Edge+ is now available for Rs 64,999 on Flipkart, down from its original Rs 74,999 launch price.
The LG Wing was undoubtedly one of the most unique smartphone designs of 2020. The Wing debuted in India for Rs 69,990 but will be available during Flipkart’s sale for Rs 64,990. In terms of specifications, the LG Wing features a mid-range spec sheet. For more details, head on over to the link.
The Asus ROG Phone 3 has got yet another price cut and is now available from Rs 44,999. The ROG Phone 3 first launched for Rs 49,999 but got a recent Rs 3,000 price cut. The 12GB version of the ROG Phone 3 is also available on discount and now costs Rs 47,999. The ROG Phone 3 is the best gaming phone in 2020, check out our review for more details.
The Realme X50 Pro was the only flagship from the company in 2020 and is now available starting from Rs 34,999. The Realme X50 Pro features six cameras, a flagship 5G chip, a high-refresh-rate display, and super-fast charging, making it one of the best flagship killers of 2020. Check out our full review of the Realme X50 Pro here.
The Apple iPhone SE (2020) is the most affordable iPhone launched in 2020 in India and is available at a starting price of Rs 32,999. The new iPhone SE features a 4.7-inch display, a 12MP rear camera, and Apple A13 Bionic chip. Want to know more about the iPhone SE 2020, then check out the link.
At Rs 25,990, the LG G8X is a better option than the LG Velvet. The G8X ThinQ has 2019-grade flagship hardware, which makes it a pretty capable phone. The G8X offers the utility of a dual-screen without the hefty price tag of the likes of the Galaxy Z Fold 2. For more details on the LG G8X, head on over to the link.
The Realme X3 SuperZoom is available for Rs 23,999 during Flipkart’s sale, making it one of the best deals. At Rs 23,999, the X3 SuperZoom is one of the best phones under 25,000 rupees, offering a high-refresh-rate display, six cameras, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and more. Head on over to the link for our full review of the Realme X3 SuperZoom.
The Poco X3 is one of the best smartphones under 20,000 rupees in India. The Poco X3 is available from Rs 15,999, a 1K price cut from its original price. Check out our full review of the Poco X3 here.
Another good phone you can buy on offer in the sub-20K segment is the Samsung Galaxy F41. The Galaxy F41 is available from Rs 15,499, down from its original Rs 16,999 launch price. The phone packs an AMOLED display, a 64 MP quad-camera setup, and a 6,000 mAh battery. For more details, head on over to the link.
If you are looking for a good budget phone, then the Realme 6 is a good option. The Realme 6 brings a high-refresh-rate display, a strong mid-range gaming chipset, and a 64 MP camera setup at a starting price of Rs 11,999 during Flipkart’s sale. Check out our review of the Realme 6 here.
Another great budget phone you can buy during Flipkart’s sale is the Moto G9, which is currently available for Rs 9,999. The Moto G9 is arguably one of the best smartphones under 10000 rupees. It combines great software with decent hardware and offers it at a very reasonable price.
first published: Dec 30, 2020 03:47 pm

