Flipkart Mobile’s Year-End Sale is Live: Best offers on Poco X3, Asus ROG Phone 3, LG Wing, Realme 6 and more

Flipkart’s Mobile’s Year-End sale is bringing some big discounts to smartphones. The sale is already live and will end on December 31. The sale is bringing price cuts to affordable, mid-range and flagship smartphones. Apart from the discounts and offers on phones, Flipkart is also offering a 10 percent or Rs 1,000 discount on transactions made with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards and EMI transactions. So, without any further delays, let’s take a look at the best deals.