Samsung Galaxy F41 launched in India with 64 MP triple cameras, AMOLED display, 6,000 mAh battery

Samsung just dropped a new smartphone in India’s competitive sub-20K segment. The Samsung F41 is the first of the new Galaxy F series handsets. The smartphone comes with a vibrant display, a triple-camera setup, and a massive battery.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Price in India

The Galaxy F41 is priced at Rs 16,999 in India for the base 6GB/64GB model. Additionally, the 6GB/128GB variant will set you back Rs 17,999. The Galaxy F41 will be available through Flipkart during the Big Billion Days sale, starting October 16. The phone will also be made available on Samsung’s Indian website as well as through select offline retail channels.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Launch Offers

Samsung has also announced an introductory offer for both models of the Galaxy F41, which will see them receive a Rs 1,500 discount, taking the prices of the two devices to Rs 15,499 and Rs 16,499. Customers who buy the Galaxy F41 during Flipkart’s Big Billion Days sale can also avail a 10-percent discount on SBI credit and debit cards.

Samsung Galaxy F41 Specifications

The Galaxy F41 is powered by an Exynos 9611 SoC paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The device sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-U display with a peak brightness of 420 nits. The handset runs on Android 10 with the One UI skin on top.

On the back, the handset gets a triple-camera setup in a rectangular camera module. The rear camera setup consists of a 64 MP primary sensor backed by an 8 MP ultrawide camera and a 5 MP depth sensor. The phone also gets a rear-mounted fingerprint reader, despite its OLED panel.

For selfies, the Galaxy F41 features a 32 MP camera with live focus. The Galaxy F41 packs a massive 6,000 mAh battery, with the company bundling a 15W USB-C charging adapter in the box.

Connectivity options on the F41 include 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, and USB Type-C. The device also features a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB. The Galaxy F41 is available in Fusion Green, Fusion Blue, and Fusion Black colour options.