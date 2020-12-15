MARKET NEWS

The Koenigsegg Gemera detailed: Care to take your family for a spin?

The Gemera on the otherhand, is not your typical hypercar. It’s form flows beautifully front head to tail, but of course, it has its own tricks when the driver wants to entertain their guests.

December 15, 2020 / 02:45 PM IST
When you look at the Koenigseggs of the world, you wouldn’t tend to associate it with convenience. It is a hypercar after all and practicality usually makes way for form and function.
The Gemera on the otherhand, is not your typical hypercar. It form flows beautifully front head to tail, but of course, it has its own tricks when the driver wants to entertain their guests.
Starting off with the powertrain first however, the Gemera gets a small 2-litre inline 3-cylinder twin turbo motor. Small, yes, but that’s probably why Koenigsegg calls it ‘Tiny Friendly Giant’.
The 600 PS engine powers the front wheels via aa 400 PS electric motor. Then the rear is powered again by two more electric motors rated at 500 PS combined. All of this gives the Gemera a total of 1,700 PS. Now we know why ‘tiny’ and ‘giant’ are written in the same sentence.
Now I could be wrong but, the ‘friendly’ part probably has nothing to do with the engine. There are a total of four seats including the driver, two in the front and two in the rear (obviously). And the Gemera gets scissor doors, the kind that swivel out and then up straight. But these doors are longer than usual.
Unlike most two-door sportscars, where the front seats have to be leaned and pushed forward, the Gemera’s doors are long enough to allow the rear passengers to enter the car quite easily. A recent video from the company showcased four men, all of them taller than six and a half feet, entering the car with sufficient ease.
Moreover, there is storage space in both the boot and the hood of the car, two touchscreen infotainment systems (one for the front and one for the rear), eight cup holders – half of which are heated and the other half cooled. Now, that is a ‘friendly’ car.
Sadly though, Koenigsegg will only be producing 300 units of this car. So forget trying to own one, most of us will probably never be able to spot one on the streets. But the idea of packing your friends or family into a 1,700 PS monster of a car is fun too, especially if you’re going to visit the track with the lot of them.
TAGS: #Auto #Koenigsegg #Koenigsegg Gemera #Slideshow #Technology
first published: Dec 15, 2020 02:45 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.