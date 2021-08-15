MARKET NEWS

Ola Electric S1 and S1 Pro e-scooters launched in India; price starts at Rs 99,999

With bookings having been made pan-India, Ola Electric intends to make the scooters available in 1000 cities simultaneously, instead of going for the phase-by-phase approach taken by competitors who launched e-scooters in dominant markets, namely, Tier 1 cities.

Moneycontrol News
August 15, 2021 / 10:03 PM IST
While the S1 comes with five colour schemes, the S1 Pro gets 10, with the option of a metallic finish on five.
Apart from the ‘Normal’ and ‘Sport’ riding modes which are standard across both scooters, the S1 Pro gets a ‘Hyper’ riding mode, unleashing the unrestricted accelerative prowess of the scooter which, according to the brand, propels the S1 Pro from 0-60 kph in a staggering 5 seconds. The Ola S1 is not too far behind hitting 60 kph in 7 seconds.
While the scooters available at the launch, serve as pre-production models, they feature some of the same colour schemes that will be available on the production models which will be available for online purchase from the 8th of September, with deliveries set to begin in October.
OLA Electric founder Bhavish Aggarwal has claimed that the per kilometer running costs of the scooters will be roughly 1/3rd of 1/4 th of that of a petrol-powered scooter.
Ola Electric Scooter
The scooter also gets, as part of its proprietary operating system MoveOS, multiple rider profiles for individual users, which includes a Parental mode allowing authority figures in a family to set a speed limit and track the movements of the scooters should they wish to.
There are other features as well like keyless, app-based access, colour TFT dash, cloud connectivity and alloy wheels.
There are other features as well like keyless, app-based access, colour TFT dash, cloud connectivity and alloy wheels.
