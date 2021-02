Maruti Suzuki was one of the few companies that recorded a fall in domestic sales in January. The company recorded a fall of nearly 1 percent to 139,002 units in January as against 139,844 units. Maruti clarified that the issue was with production and not related to demand. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Riding high on the new the Creta, i20 and Verna, Hyundai Motor India clocked 24 percent growth in domestic wholesales for January at 52,005 units as against 42,002 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Hyundai)

Tata Motors nearly doubled its January sales to clock a growth of 94 percent to 23,545 units against 13,894 units sold in the same month in 2020. Continued demand for the Nexon, Altroz and Tiago helped push overall demand. (Image: Tata Motors)

Mahindra & Mahindra recorded domestic sales growth of 4 percent to 20,634 units as against 19,797 units sold in the same month last year. Supply shortage of micro-processor semiconductors continued to hit M&M’s production. (Image: Mahindra & Mahindra)

Continuing with its dream run in India, Kia Motor India recorded a 23 percent rise in volumes in January to 19,056 units as against 15,450 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Kia)

Japanese carmaker Honda Cars India (HCIL) registered a growth of 114 percent in domestic wholesale volumes in January to 11,319 units as against 5,299 units sold in the same month last year. The demand for Amaze and City exceeded supplies during the reporting month, HCIL claimed. (Image: HCIL)

Toyota Kirloskar Motors domestic sales during January grew by 92 percent to 11,126 units as against 5,804 units clocked in the same month in 2020. The facelifted Innova Crysta and Fortuner gave sales the boost in January, said TKM in a release. (Image: Toyota)

French carmaker Renault closed January with sales of 8,209 units, a growth of 5 percent compared to 7,805 units sold in the same month in 2020. The company has only three models, Kwid, Duster, Triber, in its line-up and the fourth model, Kiger, will be launched in the coming weeks. (Image: Renault)