In Pictures: All you need to know about OLA Electric Scooter

OLA Electric has finally opened reservations for the OLA Scooter for a refundable deposit of just Rs 499 stating that customers who reserve their scooter will get priority delivery.

OLA Group CEO and Chairman, Bhavish Aggarwal, only recently shared a few insights into the scooter via twitter. Some of these features like under-seat storage are said to be the best in class.

There are other features as well like keyless, app-based access, colour TFT dash, cloud connectivity and alloy wheels.

Not much is known yet about the powertrain being used. However, it is expected to be capable of speeds of up to 80 km/h. The range, too, is expected to be fairly high at about 240 km on a single charge. The scooter is expected to be able to sprint from 0 to 45 km/h in just about 3.9 seconds.

Speaking on the occasion, Aggarwal said, “With its incredible performance, technology and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility. India has the opportunity and potential to become the world leader in EVs and at OLA, we are proud to lead this charge.”