In Pics | Triumph launches Street Triple R in India at Rs 8.84 lakh

The Triumph Street Triple R has always been on sale internationally alongside the S and RS versions, but has never been brought to India until today. Stanford Masters @stany_2091 Triumph has launched the Street Triple R, replacing the outgoing base trim the Street Triple S. The new bike comes in at Rs 8.84 lakh (ex-showroom). (Image source: Triumph) The Triumph Street Triple R has always been on sale internationally alongside the S and RS versions, but has never been brought to India until today. (Image source: Triumph) The new 2020 R variant gets a host of changes including a design that is almost identical to the RS save for some tweaks. Most of the components resemble the RS chief among which is the new headlamp unit with the unique LED DRLs. (Image source: Triumph) The muscular fuel tank, flyscreen and even the exhaust canister make it down to the R. the differences however are fairly minor including the rearview mirros and the lack of a belly pan and badging on the flyscreen. (Image source: Triumph) The engine too, while essentially being the same as the RS, has been detuned. The new inline-triple makes 116 PS and 79 Nm. The 6-speed transmission however, does get the Triumph Shift Assist system (Triumph speak for bi-directional quick shifter). (Image source: Triumph) Suspension comes via 41 mm Showa separate function big piston forks in the front and a Showa monoshock in the rear while braking is handled by Brembo M4.32 callipers. (Image source: Triumph) Other features include a semi-digital instrument cluster, traction control and a ride-by-wire system with three riding modes – Rain, Road and Sport. Triumph is also offering over 60 accessories to customise the Street Triple R to your own tastes and preference. (Image source: Triumph) First Published on Aug 11, 2020 12:58 pm