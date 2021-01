Toyota Kirloskar has priced the base version of the facelifted Fortuner at Rs 29.98 lakh while the top-end version of the model is priced at Rs 37.43 lakh. The Legender version is priced at Rs 37.58 lakh. All prices, ex-showroom pan India, except Kerala (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

The 2.7 litre petrol engine of the Fortuner delivers peak power of 166ps while the 2.8 litre diesel version generates a peak power of 204ps. The Legender version comes only with the 2.8 diesel engine. There is a total of seven variants on offer with a 6-speed manual and automatic transmission. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

The new Fortuner carries a 4 to 9 percent increase over the older version depending on the variant. The new Fortuner will compete against the Ford Endeavour, MG Gloster, Mahindra G4 Alturas and the Volkswagen Tiguan. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

The new Fortuner gets a variety of features such as an 8-inch touchscreen system embedded with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, suction-based seat ventilation system for front seats, 11-speaker JBL music system with subwoofer. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

Kick sensor for the rear door and wireless charging is seen on the Legender variant. The Fortuner also has connected car technology. This includes Geo-fencing, real-time tracking, last parked location, sensors in the front for parking and 360-degree camera support. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

From the 17-inch wheels seen on the outgoing model, the new Fortuner gets 18-inch wheels with machine cut finished alloys. The overall dimensions (width, height, wheelbase and length) of the vehicle remain the same compared to the older Fortuner. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

Since its debut in India in 2009, the Fortuner has seen sales of 170,000 till date. It is one of the best-selling premium SUVs in the country built on the Innova Crysta platform. The Fortuner is the leader in its segment which sees monthly volumes of around 2500 units. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)

The launch of the Fortuner is the third by Toyota this financial year after the Urban Cruiser and the facelifted Innova. The Fortuner will be made at one of the two Bidadi plants of Toyota Kirloskar in Karnataka. (Image: Toyota Kirloskar)