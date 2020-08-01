In Pics | Hero Xtreme 160R: Prices, specs and everything else you need to know

The Hero Xtreme 160R gets fairly aggressive styling with a broad tank and a step up seat that appears to be short and stubby. Stanford Masters @stany_2091 1/9 Hero has just launched the Xtreme 160R, a bike that made its first appearance back at the Hero World event and we got to test ride the bike. There is a full blown review as well and you can read that here. But here are some pics of Hero’s new premium 160cc bike. 2/9 The Hero Xtreme 160R gets fairly aggressive styling with a broad tank and a step up seat that appears to be short and stubby. 3/9 The headlamp of the bike looks like it has been taken straight out of a Transformers movie and features all LED lighting and DRLs. 4/9 At the rear, too, the tail lamp features a smoked screen so when the bike isn’t functioning, the lamp melds into the rear becoming almost invisible. 5/9 Powering the Xtreme is a 163cc fuel injected single-cylinder that can churn out 15 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Transmission is handled by a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox. 6/9 The output figures may not be best in class but with 138.5 kg at the kerb on the single disc variant, those numbers make a lot of difference. 7/9 Other cycle parts include conventional telescopic forks up front and a rear monoshock and 17 inch alloys that are stopped by a disc at the front and a either a drum or a disc at the back. 8/9 In terms of features, the Xtreme 160R gets LED lighting all around, single-channel ABS, and a digital instrument cluster that is pretty informative. 9/9 The Hero Xtreme 160R is a brilliant bike all around with sprightly performance on a comfortable ride. The bike retails at Rs 99,950 for the drum brake variant at Rs 1,03,500 for the dual disc variant. First Published on Aug 1, 2020 02:02 pm