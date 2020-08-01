App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2020 02:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Hero Xtreme 160R: Prices, specs and everything else you need to know

Stanford Masters @stany_2091
Hero just launched the Xtreme 160R, a bike that made its first appearance back at the Hero World event and we got to test ride the bike. There is a full blown review as well and you can access it here. But here are some pics of Hero’s new premium 160cc bike.
Hero has just launched the Xtreme 160R, a bike that made its first appearance back at the Hero World event and we got to test ride the bike. There is a full blown review as well and you can read that here. But here are some pics of Hero’s new premium 160cc bike.

The Hero Xtreme 160R gets fairly aggressive styling with a broad tank and a step up seat that appears to be short and stubby.

The headlamp of the bike looks like it has been taken straight out of a Transformers movie and features all LED lighting and DRLs.

At the rear, too, the tail lamp features a smoked screen so when the bike isn’t functioning, the lamp melds into the rear becoming almost invisible.

Powering the Xtreme is a 163cc fuel injected single-cylinder that can churn out 15 PS at 8,500 rpm and 14 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Transmission is handled by a 5-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The output figures may not be best in class but with 138.5 kg at the kerb on the single disc variant, those numbers make a lot of difference.

Other cycle parts include conventional telescopic forks up front and a rear monoshock and 17 inch alloys that are stopped by a disc at the front and a either a drum or a disc at the back.

In terms of features, the Xtreme 160R gets LED lighting all around, single-channel ABS, and a digital instrument cluster that is pretty informative.

The Hero Xtreme 160R is a brilliant bike all around with sprightly performance on a comfortable ride. The bike retails at Rs 99,950 for the drum brake variant at Rs 1,03,500 for the dual disc variant.

First Published on Aug 1, 2020 02:02 pm

tags #Auto #Hero Motocorp #Hero Xtreme 160R #Slideshow #Technology

