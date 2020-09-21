From KTM 125 Duke to Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0, here are the best bikes under Rs 1.5 lakh

you need something that will do city riding in a more economical way. For that, we have a list of bikes that will let you have all the fun you want without breaking the bank. Here are some sporty bikes under Rs 1.5 lakh.
Maybe you’re in the market for a sportsbike, but you don’t have the kind of lakhs needed to spend on something as outrageous as the litre-class monster. Plus you need something that will do city riding in a more economical way. For that, we have a list of bikes that will let you have all the fun you want without breaking the bank. Here are some sporty bikes under Rs 1.5 lakh.
Hero Xtreme 160R | Rs 99,950 | One of the most recent launches on this list, Hero has outdone themselves with the Xtreme 200S. It offers sprightly performance with a comfort that surprises both on the highways as well as in the cities. It gets a 163cc engine that makes 15 PS and 14 Nm.
Bajaj Pulsar 180F | Rs 1.11 lakh | A long standing hooligan on the streets, the Bajaj Pulsar range of motorcycles has always been the go to bike thanks to its mileage and performance capabilities. Powering the 18 is a 17 PS making 178.6cc single with a twisting force of 18.55 Nm.
Bajaj Pulsar 220 F | Rs 1.21 lakh | The Pulsar 220 is the bigger sibling to the 180F. This bike is powered by a 220cc single producing 20.65 PS and 18.55 Nm. It addition to that, it also gets a mileage of close to 40 km/l.
Bajaj Pulsar RS200 | Rs 1.50 lakh | The RS200 is the absolute sport variant of all the Pulsars in Bajaj’s lineup. Clad in fairing with split headlamps and a floating tail lamp, a monoshock and liquid cooling, it is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder capable of 24.1 PS and 18.6 Nm.
Suzuki Gixxer SF | Rs 1.23 lakh | The Suzuki Gixxer SF is the faired sibling of the Gixxer 155. The bike was facelifted just recently and thanks to that got an appearance and riding dynamic that feels sportier that any of the other bikes on this list. The Gixxer SF is powered by a 154.9cc engine that makes 13.4 PS of power and 13.8 Nm of torque.
TVS Apache RTR 200 4V | Rs 1.28 lakh | The TVS Apache RTR 200 4V is one of the more popular bikes out there and it isn’t without reason. The 197.5cc engine is capable of producing 20.5 PS of power and 16.8 Nm of torque.
Yamaha MT 15 | Rs 1.39 lakh | The Yamaha MT 15, just like its bigger siblings, the MT 07 and the MT 09 is known for handling and performance on the streets. It even received the Bike of the Year Award in the 160cc category at the Bike India Awards 2020. Powering the bike is a 155cc engine that makes 18.5 PS and 13.9 Nm.
Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0 | Rs 1.49 lakh | By far, the epitome of sportsbikes in the 150cc segment is the Yamaha YZF R15 V3.0. With the riding stance and performance capabilities the R15 offers, the bike is just as suited for the track as it is in the city. It is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder that produces 18.6 PS and 14.1 Nm.
KTM 125 Duke | Rs 1.42 lakh | The only KTM to make this category is the KTM 125 Duke. Known for the torquey motors that KTM is famous for, the 125 Duke may have the smallest engine in this list, but that doesn’t make it any less of a competitor. The125 Duke gets a 124.7cc single-cylinder capable of producing 14.5 PS and 12 Nm of torque.
First Published on Sep 21, 2020 01:56 pm