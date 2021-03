Asus recently launched several new consumer notebooks under its VivoBook and ZenBook lineups. All the new laptops are powered by AMD’s latest Ryzen 5000 series mobile processors. The new Asus AMD laptops will be available on official online and official stores, while the VivoBook 17 (M712) will also be available on Flipkart.

The Asus ZenBook 13 OLED is the most premium notebook in the lineup and the only ZenBook among the new laptops. As the name suggests, the ZenBook 13 OLED rocks a 13.3-inch Full HD OLED panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent coverage of DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 400 nits of peak brightness. The notebook is powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U processor paired with AMD Radeon Graphics and up to 16GB of RAM. It has a 67Whr battery and weighs 1.11kg. The ZenBook 13 OLED has a starting price of Rs 79,990 in India.

The Asus VivoBook S S14 sports a 14-inch Full HD IPS LED panel with 250 nits of peak brightness. The VivoBook S is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 8GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of PCIe M.2 SSD storage. The VivoBook S S14 weighs 1.4kg and packs a 50Whr battery. The VivoBook S S14 features a starting price of Rs 65,990.

The Asus VivoBook Flip 14 can be powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U CPU paired with AMD Radeon graphics. The Flip 14 fits a 14-inch Full HD IPS LCD touch panel in a 13-inch chassis. The VivoBook Flip 14 also features Asus Pen support with the Pen holder bundled in the box. The VivoBook Flip 14 weighs 1.5kg and boasts a starting price of Rs 59,990.

The Asus VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 can be retrofitted with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 5700U mobile processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and a super-fast PCIe SSD. It also uses the latest integrated AMD Radeon graphics. The VivoBook Ultra K14/K15 pack a 42Whr battery and feature a starting price of Rs 58,990. The big difference between the Ultra K14 and Ultra K15 is the screen size, with the former sporting a 14-inch Full HD display and the latter opting for a 15.6-inch Full HD panel. Additionally, the Ultra K15 is slightly heavier (1.8kg) than the K14 (1.4kg), while the former also comes with hybrid (SSD + HDD) storage.

The VivoBook 15 sports a 15-inch Full HD two-sided NanoEdge IPS display. The notebook is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5500U CPU with integrated AMD Radeon graphics. It also packs a 37Whr battery, 8GB of RAM, and 512GB PCIe SSD and SATA HDD storage. The laptop weighs 1.8kg and has a starting price of Rs 54,990.