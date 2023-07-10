English
    See In Pics: The unresolved mystery of consciousness

    Know more about the history of unexplained theory of consciousness

    July 10, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST
    Christof Koch and David Chalmers started investigating the mystery of consciousness in 1998. (Image: News18 Creative)
    1/7
    Christof Koch and David Chalmers bet that the mystery of consciousness would be solved by 2023.(Image: News18 Creative)
    2/7
    Galileo's scientific method focused on objective qualities thus hindering with our understanding of conciousness (Image:News18 Creative)
    3/7
    Chalmers won the bet because no theory could correctly predict brain activity (Image: News18 Creative)
    4/7
    The free-energy principle provides alternative perspectives on consciousness (Image: News18 Creative)
    5/7
    The symmetry theory of valence proposes that positive or negative feeling of consciousness depends on symmetry of neural activity patterns (Image: News18 Creative)
    6/7
    Despite the progress, the mystery of consciousness may persist even after next 25 years (Image: News18 Creative)
    7/7
    Jul 10, 2023 06:09 pm