See In Pics: The unresolved mystery of consciousness

1/7 Christof Koch and David Chalmers started investigating the mystery of consciousness in 1998. (Image: News18 Creative)

2/7 Christof Koch and David Chalmers bet that the mystery of consciousness would be solved by 2023.(Image: News18 Creative)

3/7 Galileo's scientific method focused on objective qualities thus hindering with our understanding of consciousness (Image:News18 Creative)

4/7 Chalmers won the bet because no theory could correctly predict brain activity (Image: News18 Creative)

5/7 The free-energy principle provides alternative perspectives on consciousness (Image: News18 Creative)

6/7 The symmetry theory of valence proposes that positive or negative feeling of consciousness depends on symmetry of neural activity patterns (Image: News18 Creative)