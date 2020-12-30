MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Vistadome tourist coaches: Indian Railways completes 180 kmph speed trial, check pics

Indian Railways’ new design Vistadome tourist coach has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF).

Moneycontrol News
December 30, 2020 / 01:22 PM IST
Indian Railways has successfully completed the 180kmph trial run of the new Vistadome tourist coaches, minister of railways Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday. (Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said on December 30 that Indian Railways had successfully completed the 180 kmph trial run of the new Vistadome tourist coaches. (Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)
Indian Railways’ new design Vistadome tourist coach has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). (Image: Twitter/@Piyush Goyal)
Indian Railways’ new design Vistadome tourist coach has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). (Image: Twitter/@Piyush Goyal)
The Railway minister said that these coaches will make train journeys memorable for the passengers and give further boost to tourism. (Image: Twitter/PiyushGoyal)
The Railway minister said that these coaches would make train journeys memorable for the passengers and give further boost to tourism. (Image: Twitter/PiyushGoyal)
The features of the Vistadome tourist coach includes: Bogeys with air spring suspension for better ride comfort, Large glass windows, transparent roofs for the passengers to get a panoramic view of their journey, rotatable seats, digital display screens for music lovers, wider entrance doors, GPS based public address cum passenger information system.
The features of the Vistadome tourist coach includes: Bogeys with air spring suspension for better ride comfort, large glass windows, transparent roofs for the passengers to get a panoramic view of their journey, rotatable seats, digital display screens for music lovers, wider entrance doors, GPS based public address cum passenger information system. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)
As per the Hindustantimes report, On the Indian Railways network, the Vistadome coaches are being operated on select routes including the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, between Dadar in Mumbai and Madgoan in Araku Valley as well as in the Kashmir Valley.
The Vistadome coaches are being operated on select routes including the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, between Dadar in Mumbai and Madgoan in Araku Valley as well as in the Kashmir Valley, the hindustantimes report stated. (Image: Twitter/PiyushGoyal)
the new Vistadome coaches of Indian Railways that will give an unforgettable travel experience to passengers & will ensure that they truly have a journey to remember. )
The new Vistadome coaches of Indian Railways will give an unforgettable travel experience to passengers & will ensure that they truly have a journey to remember. (Image: Twitter/PiyushGoyal)
It is rightly said, "Journey is best measured in terms of memories rather than miles."
"It is rightly said Journey is best measured in terms of memories rather than miles," said the Minister of Railways.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #India #Indian Railways #Piyush Goyal #Slideshow
first published: Dec 30, 2020 01:22 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

Coronavirus Essential | 6 Indians test positive for new COVID-19 variant; Wuhan cases may have been 10 times higher than official tally

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.