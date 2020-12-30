Vistadome tourist coaches: Indian Railways completes 180 kmph speed trial, check pics

Minister of Railways Piyush Goyal said on December 30 that Indian Railways had successfully completed the 180 kmph trial run of the new Vistadome tourist coaches. (Image: Twitter/@PiyushGoyal)

Indian Railways’ new design Vistadome tourist coach has been manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF). (Image: Twitter/@Piyush Goyal)

The Railway minister said that these coaches would make train journeys memorable for the passengers and give further boost to tourism. (Image: Twitter/PiyushGoyal)

The features of the Vistadome tourist coach includes: Bogeys with air spring suspension for better ride comfort, large glass windows, transparent roofs for the passengers to get a panoramic view of their journey, rotatable seats, digital display screens for music lovers, wider entrance doors, GPS based public address cum passenger information system. (Image: Twitter/Piyush Goyal)

The Vistadome coaches are being operated on select routes including the Nilgiri Mountain Railway line, Darjeeling Himalayan Railway, Kalka-Shimla Railway, Kangra Valley Railway, Matheran Hill Railway, between Dadar in Mumbai and Madgoan in Araku Valley as well as in the Kashmir Valley, the hindustantimes report stated. (Image: Twitter/PiyushGoyal)

The new Vistadome coaches of Indian Railways will give an unforgettable travel experience to passengers & will ensure that they truly have a journey to remember. (Image: Twitter/PiyushGoyal)