    India's Entrepreneur Inc huddles together at the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave

    Entrepreneur Inc gathers at Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, fostering collaboration and innovation within India's thriving startup ecosystem.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 07, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST
    There is not a single example where I've used an IRR calculation to decide whether to invest or not, at Khosla Ventures: Vinod Khosla at Moneycontrol Startup Conclave
    B2B startups have better chance of success than B2C startups: V Vaidyanathan, MD and CEO of IDFCFIRST Bank at MCStartupConclave.
    &quot;Over the period of time, banks will become fintech and fintech will become bank,&quot; says Rajnish Kumar, Former Chairman, SBI and Chairman, BharatPe at MCStartupConclave.
    The funding environment is down but all it means is your competition is also not getting funding: Vinod Khosla at MCStartupConclave.
    Three years from now there will be more or less 10 solid and serious players offering quality products in the core payment space: MN Srinivasu, Co-Founder and Director, BillDesk at MCStartupConclave.
    As a payment player the tech cost is the most significant cost, the amount of spend on marketing and advertising is fairly low. People cost of tech, infra cost of tech and R&amp;D cost is the biggest line item: Harshil Mathur, CEO, Razorpay .
