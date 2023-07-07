Moneycontrol Startup Conclave Live: Despite funding winter, India looking good in long term, says IDFC First Bank MD V Vaidyanathan

I'm not going to leave Twitter but I'll join Threads. They're great learning platforms: Khosla on Twiter vs Meta
Sometimes you have to compromise and get the deal, you won't always get the best or fair deal. You move on. That's the choice you have to make as a founder, says IDFC First Bank MD V Vaidyanathan, during the Moneycontrol startup conclave's opening keynote
In every stage, startups and fintechs are plugging into the system to make the whole stack efficient. Transformation from traditional to new-age ecosystem is heavily powered by startups. I do not see any other country swimming in opportunities as India, especially startups. B2B startups have better chance of success vs B2C: IDFC First Bank MD V Vaidyanathan
At this point of time, people are facing funding winter. It's not really a winter because India is growing with a young population along with adoption of digital infrastructure. Startups are adding value by converting the workforce and in the long-term it will look all good:IDFC First Bank MD V Vaidyanathan
India is becoming a land of entrepreneurs. I see startup entrepreneurs as new age entrepreneurs who have been created on the new digital ecosystem - Aadhaar, India stack, 800mn bank accounts - these didn't exist 5-7 yrs ago: IDFC First Bank MD V Vaidyanathan
Moneycontrol Startup Conclave aims to highlight the resilience and determination of entrepreneurs and their unwavering commitment to overcoming obstacles. The event will feature a combination of keynote speeches, panel discussions, and inspiring talks from both global and Indian experts in the fields of policy, venture capital, and entrepreneurship