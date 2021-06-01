Indian Railways' RCF Kapurthala rolls out new AC 3-tier economy class coaches

Indian Railways’ journey to get better with new train coaches! Recently, Rail Coach Factory (RCF) in Kapurthala rolled out 15 coaches of AC 3-tier Economy Class. These AC 3-tier Economy Class coaches will be attached in various mail and express trains. (Image courtesy- Piyush Goyal/Twitter)

The prototype of this class was rolled out from RCF on February 10, 2021 for oscillation trials in just three months after its inception. According to the national transporter, this AC 3-tier economy class is expected to offer an air-conditioned, convenient, affordable, and pleasant travel experience to passengers. To provide individual vents for each berth, the design of the coach involves redesigning the AC ducting. (Image courtesy- Piyush Goyal/Twitter)

Additionally, for each berth, individual reading lights, as well as mobile charging points, are provided in addition to the standard sockets. The coach has been provided with extra berths as in the new AC 3-tier Economy Class coach, the number of berths has been increased to 83 from 72. There are also wider doors in the coach, making it convenient for specially-abled passengers. In the current and next financial years, RCF has a production plan of 248 coaches. (Image courtesy- Piyush Goyal/Twitter)

The AC Economy Class Coach offers the cheapest and finest air-conditioned travel in the world and is a landmark in the glorious journey of RCF. This new class of passenger trains will bring many changes in rail travel which will be more convenient, safer and faster. Due to the second wave of Covid-19 and complying to the pandemic guidelines, 50% of RCF staff was put on production work. (Image courtesy- Piyush Goyal/Twitter)