India completes one year of COVID-19 vaccination drive

On January 16, 2021, India administered its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Here’s a look at the vaccinations achieved by India since the day first dose of a vaccine was administered.

Moneycontrol News
January 17, 2022 / 02:27 PM IST
On January 16, 2021, India administered its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. While India is battling the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the country has successfully administered more than 157 crore vaccine doses as on January 17, 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to salute the efforts of all who are associated with the vaccination drive. (Image: News18 Creative)
India rolled out COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, offering doses to healthcare workers; later expanded to others in phases. (Image: News18 Creative)
India started administering the precautionary doses for the comorbid population aged 60 and above from January 10, 2021. The ministry data shows 44.48 lakh booster or precautionary doses were administered so far. (Image: News18 Creative)
It took 85 days to administer the first 10 crore doses. While the first 50 crore doses were given in 203 days, the last 50 crore doses – between 100 and 150 crore doses – were completed in 79 days. (Image: News18 Creative)
Tags: #Coronavirus pandemic #Covid-19 #COVID-19 vaccine #India #India's COVID-19 vaccination drive #Slideshow
first published: Jan 17, 2022 02:27 pm

