India completes one year of COVID-19 vaccination drive

On January 16, 2021, India administered its first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. While India is battling the third wave of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, the country has successfully administered more than 157 crore vaccine doses as of January 17, 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to salute the efforts of all who are associated with the vaccination drive. (Image: News18 Creative)

India rolled out the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021, offering doses to healthcare workers; later expanded to others in phases. (Image: News18 Creative)

India started administering the precautionary doses for the comorbid population aged 60 and above from January 10, 2021. The ministry data shows 44.48 lakh booster or precautionary doses were administered so far. (Image: News18 Creative)