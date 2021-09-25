In Pics | PM Narendra Modi attends first in-person summit of Quad leaders in US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his counterparts from Australia and Japan attended the first in-person meeting of Quad leaders hosted by US President Joe Biden on September 24. At the invitation of Biden, Modi, Scott Morrison from Australia and Yoshihide Suga from Japan gathered in Washington DC to attend the Quad summit at the White House. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

Modi shared glimpses of the Quad leaders' summit. “Here are glimpses from the Quad leaders meeting. The discussions with US President Joe Biden, Australia PM Scott Morrison, and Japan PM Yoshihide Suga were extensive and productive,” the PM tweeted. (Image: Twitter/@narendramodi)

During the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he firmly believed that the grouping of four democracies would act as a "force for global good" and ensure peace and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region as well as the entire world. (Image: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden leads the way as he and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrive for a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework held in the East Room at the White House in Washington. (Image: Reuters)

Biden hosts a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework with India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in the East Room at the White House in Washington. (Image: Reuters)