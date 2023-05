1/4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged another Vande Bharat Express on Thursday via video conferencing on May 25. This train connects the national capital with Dehradun. Image: PIB

2/4 Equipped with state-of-the-art amenities for passengers, this is the first such train for Uttarakhand that reduces the journey time between Dehradun and the national capital to four-and-a-half hours from the six hours and 10 minutes it takes on the Shatabdi Express. Image: Twitter @DarshanaJardosh

3/4 "Global tourists want to visit India to see the country and understand it. This is a great opportunity for Uttarakhand," the prime minister said at the launch.