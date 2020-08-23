In pics |Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: The story of Lord Ganesha and the snake

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, let's know the story behind why the idols of Ganesha depicts a snake tied around his waist. Moneycontrol News Lord Ganesha, now worshipped first among all Gods, was known for his love for food. Naturally, on Ganesh Chaturthi, Goddess Parvati offered many sweetmeats to her son. (Image: News18 Creative) Of these assorted sweets, the modak was Ganesha’s favourite. (Image: News18 Creative) He had so many modaks once that his big tummy swelled and he could barely keep all of the sweets in. (Image: News18 Creative) Come nightfall, he decided to return home on his vaahan, Mooshak the mouse. (Image: News18 Creative) On the way, Mooshak saw a snake lying across the road and jumped in fright. And Lord Ganesha toppled off his back. (Image: News18 Creative) As he fell to the ground, his tummy burst open and all the sweets rolled out. (Image: News18 Creative) The snake burst out laughing at his sorry plight. (Image: News18 Creative) Lord Ganesha got up, put all the spilled sweets back into his tummy… (Image: News18 Creative) …and used the snake as a belt to tie his tummy up. (Image: News18 Creative) With all the modaks tucked back in, Lord Ganesha was happy to go home. (Image: News18 Creative) First Published on Aug 23, 2020 02:22 pm