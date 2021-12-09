In pics | Farmers start removing makeshift tents from Delhi border as year-long protest ends

Hundreds of farmers are getting ready to vacate their protest site at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 9. They started the protest last November against the now-repealed agri laws. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. The prime minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (Image: Twitter @ANI)