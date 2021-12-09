MARKET NEWS

India

In pics | Farmers start removing makeshift tents from Delhi border as year-long protest ends

Farmers have started vacating their protest site at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border, ending their year-long agitation. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha, the umbrella body of 32 farmers' unions, announced the formal decision to end the stir on December 9.

Moneycontrol News
December 09, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
Farmers start winding up from their protest site in Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border on December 9. Farmers started the protest last November against the now-repealed agri laws. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament beginning to repeal the farm laws. The Prime Minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Hundreds of farmers are getting ready to vacate their protest site at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on December 9. They started the protest last November against the now-repealed agri laws. On November 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will bring necessary bills in the winter session of Parliament to repeal the farm laws. The prime minister also said that the government will constitute a committee to work on a new framework for Minimum Support Price (MSP). (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind on December 1 has also given his assent to a Bill passed by Parliament in Winter Session of Parliament to repeal three farm laws. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind also gave his assent to the Bill on December 1. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) is meeting before announcing the final decision to lift the year-long protest. The Centre sent the final draft accepting demands, including the unconditional withdrawal of all police cases lodged against protesters during the agitation. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the umbrella body of 32 farmers' unions, announced the formal decision to lift the year-long protest on December 9. The protesting farmers are expected to head home on December 11. The Centre sent the final draft accepting demands, including the unconditional withdrawal of all police cases lodged against protesters during the agitation. (Image: Twitter @ANI)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Farm laws #farmer protest #Indian farmers #President Ram Nath Kovind #Samyukt Kisan Morcha #Slideshow #The Farm Laws Repeal Bill #winter parliament session
first published: Dec 9, 2021 03:36 pm

