English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

    In Pics | Delhi govt's ban on firecrackers: Everything you need to know

    The state government has extended a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital until January 1. Here is everything you need to know about the government's move.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2022 / 07:24 PM IST
    Delhi government has extended a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital, including on Diwali, till January 1, 2023. All you need to know about it. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The Delhi government has extended a complete ban on the production, sale and use of all types of firecrackers in the national capital till January 1, 2023. The ban will be in place during the Diwali festival. Here is everything you need to know about the government's move. (Image: News18 Creative)
    An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban. (Image: News18 Creative)
    An action plan will be drawn up with Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) and Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The sale of green firecrackers is also included in the complete ban. (Image: News18 Creative)
    The sale of green firecrackers is also included in the complete ban. (Image: News18 Creative)
    During winters, Delhi experiences its worst air quality due to the burning of stubble by farmers in neighboring states. (Image: News18 Creative)
    During winters, Delhi experiences its worst air quality due to the burning of stubble by farmers in neighbouring states. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Acute respiratory tract infections, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, exacerbations of preexisting obstructive airway disease and lung cancer are proven adverse respiratory effects of severe air pollution. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Acute respiratory tract infections, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, exacerbations of preexisting obstructive airway disease and lung cancer are proven adverse respiratory effects of severe air pollution. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In Chhattisgarh, bursting of firecrackers are allowed for limited time on festivals. (Image: News18 Creative)
    In Chhattisgarh, the bursting of firecrackers is allowed for a limited time during festivals. (Image: News18 Creative)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Delhi #Delhi government #Firecracker #firecracker ban #India #Slideshow
    first published: Sep 8, 2022 07:16 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.