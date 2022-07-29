English
    In Pics | Cochin Shipyard delivers India's first indigenous aircraft carrier 'Vikrant' to Navy

    Coinciding with the celebrations to commemorate 75th anniversary of India's independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the reincarnation of Vikrant is a true testimony to the country's zeal and fervor in pursuing capability build up towards enhanced maritime security.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 02:33 PM IST
    Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) ‘Vikrant’ delivered to Indian Navy by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), Kochi, on July 28, creating a maritime history. Designed by Indian Navy's inhouse Directorate of Naval Design (DND) and built by CSL, a Public Sector Shipyard under Ministry of Shipping (MoS), the carrier is christened after her illustrious predecessor, India's first Aircraft Carrier which played a vital role in the 1971 war. (Source: PIB)
    Coinciding with the celebrations to commemorate 75th anniversary of India's independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the reincarnation of Vikrant is a true testimony to the country's zeal and fervor in pursuing capability build up towards enhanced maritime security. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
    Vikrant has been delivered to the Indian Navy by CSL following extensive user acceptance trials conducted between Aug 2021 and Jul 2022, during which ship's performance, including hull, main propulsion, PGD, auxiliary equipment, aviation facilities, weapon and sensors as well as sea keeping and manoeuvring capabilities were proved satisfactory in accordance with trial protocols and system parameters. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
    India joins a select group of nations having niche capability to indigenously design, build and integrate a state-of-the art Aircraft Carrier. The ship is built at an overall cost of close to Rs 20,000 crore. The successful delivery of the indigenous carrier is a major milestone activity and historical event. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
    The 262 metre long carrier has a full displacement of close to 45,000 tonnes, with a steel structure of 21,500 tonnes. The ship is powered by four Gas Turbines totaling 88 MW power and has a maximum speed of 28 Knots. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
    The Indigenous Aircraft Carrier would soon be commissioned into the Indian Navy as Indian Naval Ship (INS) Vikrant which would bolster India's position in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR) and its quest for a blue water Navy. (Image: Twitter @indiannavy)
