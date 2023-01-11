In Pics | Bengaluru international airport's swanky new Terminal 2 to begin operations on January 15
The much-awaited Terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), which was inaugurated on November 11 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will open for commercial operations on January 15. The airlines Star Air will be the first one to operate from the latest terminal. Terminal 2 is designed as a tribute to the Garden city of Bengaluru and the passenger experience is meant to be a “walk in the garden”.