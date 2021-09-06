MARKET NEWS

Here is a list of people in the $100 billion club

Mukesh Ambani added $3.7 billion to his net worth as shares of his flagship firm surged after the tycoon doubled down on his clean-energy goals.

Moneycontrol News
September 06, 2021 / 11:24 AM IST
Mukesh Ambani is now worth $92.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Ambani is getting closer to entering the elite club of individuals who are worth more than $100 billion.
Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos
Jeff Bezos is now worth $200.7 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Elon Musk is now worth $198.9 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Bernaud Arnault
Bernaud Arnault is now worth $163.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates
Bill Gates is now worth $153.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Larry Page | Co-founder, Google | The CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, he virtually exerts his power on almost everyone connected to the internet. He is ranked 10th on Forbes Most Powerful People 2018 list. Page is also one of the wealthiest individual on earth with over $50 billion in his pockets. (Reuters)
Larry Page is now worth $128.1 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Sergey Brin is now worth $123.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Steve Ballmer is now worth $107.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
Larry Ellison
Larry Ellison is now worth $103.8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
FILE - In this May 5, 2019, file photo Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, smiles as he plays bridge following the annual Berkshire Hathaway shareholders meeting in Omaha, Neb. Buffett will spend Saturday afternoon fielding questions at Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting, which is being held virtually. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Warren Buffett is now worth $102.6 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index
