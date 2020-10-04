Hathras gangrape-murder case: Will fight for justice, say Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka after meeting victim's family

Hathras gangrape-murder case: The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in an assault by four men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital on September 29. Moneycontrol News Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of the Dalit woman who died after having been allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and said that they would fight for justice. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the victim’s family in their second attempt to travel to Hathras. Uttar Pradesh authorities had scuttled an earlier attempt by the two leaders to travel to Hathras, detaining them and several party workers in Greater Noida outside Delhi on October 1. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) The Congress staged a demonstration at the Delhi-Noida border on October 3, where Congress workers scuffled with police and were allegedly lathi-charged. (Image: Twitter/@rssurjewala) When a delegation of Congress MPs and other leaders reached the barricades, the Noida police said they will allow only five party representatives to meet the family at their village in Hathras, about 150 km away. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) Villagers gathered outside as the Congress leaders entered the family's home. Some were seen on the rooftops nearby, waiting to catch a glimpse of the Congress leaders. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) After meeting the victim's family, Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "I met the Hathras victim's family and understood their pain. I assured them that we are standing with them in this difficult time and will provide all help in getting justice for them." (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) After meeting the Hathras victim's family, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Saturday listed their demands which included a judicial inquiry through the Supreme Court and suspension of the district magistrate. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) The 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped on September 14 in an assault by four men that left her critically injured. She died at a Delhi hospital on September 29. Amid a growing political storm over her death, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that he is recommending a CBI probe into the case. (Image: Twitter/@INCIndia) First Published on Oct 4, 2020 11:05 am