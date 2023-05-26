Government to issue new Rs 75 coin to mark new Parliament inauguration; a glimpse at past coins

1/6 Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching a Rs 75 denomination coin to mark the inauguration of the new Parliament building. PM Modi will be dedicating the new Parliament building to the nation on May 28. As per the Ministry of Finance, the obverse face of the coin will bear the Lion Capital of ‘Ashoka Pillar’ in the centre with the legend ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed below. The Ashoka Pillar will be flanked by the word ‘Bharat’ in Devnagri script on the left periphery and the word ‘India’ in English on the right periphery.

2/6 A commemorative coin is a coin issued to mark a special event or government programme, or to honour a famous personality, like, Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru, the 1982 Asian Games, Subhas Chandra Bose, Jallianwala Bagh massacre etc. More recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi released a special Rs 150 coin to commemorate Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

3/6 On the occasion of 50th anniversary of India’s independence in 1997, a 50 paisa commemorative coin was issued for general circulation. Another coin of 50 rupees was also issued on the same theme.

4/6 The ninth Asian Games were held in Delhi, India, from November 19 to December 4, 1982. India issued Rs 2 coin on the first day of IX th Asian Games to commemorate the event. The reverse of the coin shows the Jantar Mantar observatory in Delhi with the Sun above it with ‘Delhi’ and ‘1982’ and the inscription ‘IX Asian Games’ in English and ‘Nawam Asiyayee Khel’ in Hindi.

5/6 In 1975, the Indian government issued a Rs 50 coin in honour of Women’s Year. The coin featured the words “Equality Development Peace”.