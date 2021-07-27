MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Most remarkable achievements of 'Missile Man' life

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Here are the big achievements of India's 'Missile Man'

Moneycontrol News
July 27, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam headed multiple nuclear tests at Pokhran. As the Chief Scientific Adviser to the then Prime Minister, Dr Kalam played a major role in heading the Pokhran-II nuclear tests. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam headed multiple nuclear tests at Pokhran. As the Chief Scientific Adviser to the then Prime Minister, Dr Kalam played a major role in heading the Pokhran-II nuclear tests. (Image: Wikipedia)
The nuclear tests under the supervision of Dr Kalam, during July 1992 to December 1999, made India a nuclear power. (Image: Wikipedia)
The nuclear tests under the supervision of Dr Kalam, during July 1992 to December 1999, made India a nuclear power. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam led India's two major science research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam led India's two major science research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr Kalam is credited with pioneering work in the development and operationalization of 'Indigenous Guided Missiles' - AGNI and PRITHVI. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr Kalam is credited with pioneering work in the development and operationalisation of 'Indigenous Guided Missiles' - AGNI and PRITHVI. (Image: Wikipedia)
For his work on AGNI and PRITHVI, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was fondly called the 'Missile Man of India'. (Image: Wikipedia)
For his work on AGNI and PRITHVI, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was fondly called the 'Missile Man of India'. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr Kalam led the project to develop India's first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV). (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr Kalam led the project to develop India's first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV). (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr Kalam worked for over 10 years as the project director for the development of the indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle at ISRO. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr Kalam worked for over 10 years as the project director for the development of the indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle at ISRO. (Image: Wikipedia)
In July 1980, under the guidance of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India's SLV-III successfully deployed the Rohini satellite in the near-Earth orbit, making India a member of the exclusive space club. (Image: Wikipedia)
In July 1980, under the guidance of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India's SLV-III successfully deployed the Rohini satellite in the near-Earth orbit, making India a member of the exclusive space club. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr Kalam directed projects for the development of India's ballistic missiles. He headed the projects Devil and Valiant, for the development of ballistic missiles using the technology behind the successful SLV programme. (Image: Wikipedia)
Dr Kalam directed projects for the development of India's ballistic missiles. He headed the projects Devil and Valiant, for the development of ballistic missiles using the technology behind the successful SLV programme. (Image: Wikipedia)
APJ Abdul Kalam made huge contributions to the healthcare sector. He worked hard for making healthcare accessible to all. Dr Kalam worked with cardiologist Soma Raju, and developed a low cost coronary stent the 'Kalam-Raju Stent'. (Image: Wikipedia)
APJ Abdul Kalam made huge contributions to the healthcare sector. He worked hard for making healthcare accessible to all. Dr Kalam worked with cardiologist Soma Raju, and developed a low cost coronary stent the 'Kalam-Raju Stent'. (Image: Wikipedia)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #APJ Abdul Kalam #APJ Abdul Kalam death anniversary #gallery #Missile Man #Slideshow
first published: Jul 27, 2021 10:04 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.