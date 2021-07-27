Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Death Anniversary: Most remarkable achievements of 'Missile Man' life

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam headed multiple nuclear tests at Pokhran. As the Chief Scientific Adviser to the then Prime Minister, Dr Kalam played a major role in heading the Pokhran-II nuclear tests. (Image: Wikipedia)

The nuclear tests under the supervision of Dr Kalam, during July 1992 to December 1999, made India a nuclear power. (Image: Wikipedia)

Dr APJ Abdul Kalam led India's two major science research organisations - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). (Image: Wikipedia)

Dr Kalam is credited with pioneering work in the development and operationalisation of 'Indigenous Guided Missiles' - AGNI and PRITHVI. (Image: Wikipedia)

For his work on AGNI and PRITHVI, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam was fondly called the 'Missile Man of India'. (Image: Wikipedia)

Dr Kalam led the project to develop India's first Satellite Launch Vehicle (SLV). (Image: Wikipedia)

Dr Kalam worked for over 10 years as the project director for the development of the indigenous Satellite Launch Vehicle at ISRO. (Image: Wikipedia)

In July 1980, under the guidance of Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, India's SLV-III successfully deployed the Rohini satellite in the near-Earth orbit, making India a member of the exclusive space club. (Image: Wikipedia)

Dr Kalam directed projects for the development of India's ballistic missiles. He headed the projects Devil and Valiant, for the development of ballistic missiles using the technology behind the successful SLV programme. (Image: Wikipedia)