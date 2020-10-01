Crimes against India women | Face cruelty by husbands/in-laws every 4 minutes

The Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras gangrape case has jolted the nation once again. A 19-year-old Dalit women succumbed to her injuries two weeks after a brutal assault. Amid Hathras outrage, another rape case from UP was reported of a 22-year-old lower-caste women who died after being sexually assaulted. According to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data, 32,033 rape cases were reported in 2019. Here are some of the crimes listed against women in India and how frequently they are committed. (Image: News18 Creative)