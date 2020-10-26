Coronavirus vaccine tracker October 26 | Check out the latest developments from around the world

1 | Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine may get 'emergency approval' before Christmas, says report: A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, is likely to be developed and administered to medics and high-risk patients before the end of 2020, according to a professor leading the project. Emergency approval would allow those most in need to receive the shot while the final trials of the vaccine are still underway, reported Daily Mail citing Adrian Hill, founder and director of the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute.