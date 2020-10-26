Oxford's COVID-19 vaccine may get 'emergency approval' before Christmas: Report

A coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, is likely to be developed and administered to medics and high-risk patients before the end of 2020, according to a professor leading the project.

Emergency approval would allow those most in need to receive the shot while the final trials of the vaccine are still underway, reported Daily Mail citing Adrian Hill, founder and director of the University of Oxford's Jenner Institute.

The professor reportedly said that timing was tight to begin vaccinations against COVID-19 before Christmas but insisted that it was possible.

“We're looking for this year is an 'emergency use' authorisation that will allow us to go and vaccinate those most at risk as a priority, then early next year everybody else,” said Hill.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Following this, full authorisation of administering the vaccine would be given, which means the rest of the population could receive the vaccine from early 2021, said the report.

AstraZeneca, which is developing the vaccine with Oxford University researchers, is seen as a frontrunner in the race to produce a vaccine to protect against COVID-19.

The vaccine candidate has already successfully completed two phases of clinical trials, which established that it is safe and triggers a strong immune response. Currently, phase three trials are at an advanced stage.

Early results from tests for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, show it produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the group at highest risk, the Financial Times reported.

It has been discovered that the vaccine triggers protective antibodies and T-cells in older age groups, the report said, citing two people familiar with the finding, encouraging researchers as they seek evidence that it will spare those in later life from serious illness or death from the virus.

Meanwhile, a consortium led by AstraZeneca has already produced ‘billions of doses' of the vaccine at ten factories across the world, said the report citing Professor Hill.