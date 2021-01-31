MARKET NEWS

Budget 2021 | Take a look at the journey of Budget papers

In 2021, for the first time since independence, the Union Budget will go paperless. It means no Budget Briefcase or Bahikhata this year. The tradition of carrying the Budget papers in a briefcase was handed over to us by the British.

Moneycontrol News
January 31, 2021 / 02:05 PM IST
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
(Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #Budget 2021 #FM Nirmala Sitharaman #Indian Budget #Slideshow #Union Budget 2021
first published: Jan 31, 2021 02:05 pm

