you are here: HomeNewsPhotosIndia
Last Updated : Aug 15, 2020 09:07 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In pics | 74th Independence Day: How the event was celebrated at Red Fort

74th Independence Day: Here's a sneak peak at the event held today.

Moneycontrol News
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is at New Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi after which he will proceed to the Red Fort. (Image: News18)

PM Modi began his speech with condolences to the the people of the country who lost their lives due tot COVID-19 pandemic. Giving special reference to ‘Corona warriors’, he said they have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India.

PM Narendra Modi at the New Delhi's Rajghat to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi. (Image: News18)

PM Modi reiterated the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and assured full support to fellow Indians during the need of the hour. Over 130 crore Indians have decided to become ‘atmanirbhar’ amid the coronavirus pandemic. “Becoming ‘atmanirbhar (self-reliant)’ is mandatory. I am confident that India will realise this dream. I am confident of the abilities, confidence and potential of my fellow Indians. Once we decide to do something, we do not rest until we achieve that goal,” he said.

PM Modi proceeds to the ramparts of the Red Fort where he will be greeted by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria. (Image: News18)

PM Modi further talks about economic reforms taken up by his government. He also highlights reforms in the space and energy sectors. “The world is watching the reforms we are undertaking,” PM Modi says, adding that India has “broken all” foreign direct investment records. Underscoring his focus on 'Make in India' and extending it to 'Make for World', the Prime Minister announced a major push to infrastructure sector. He said, "Along with Make in India, we have now to take forward the mantra Make for World."

An ariel view of the 74th Independence day event at the Red fort. The Guard of Honour contingent for PM Modi consists of one officer and 24 men each from the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Delhi Police. The Guard of Honour is positioned directly in front of the national flag across the moat below the ramparts. (Image: News18)

The Guard of Honour was being commanded by Lieutenant Colonel Gaurav S Yewalkar.(Image: News18)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurl the tricolour. This is PM Modi’s second Independence Day address from the Red Fort in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s second tenure. This is also his seventh ‘Red Fort address’ overall. (Image: News18)

The leader pays respect to the flag and sing the national anthem. (Image: News18)

PM Modi salutes the tri colour. (Image: News18)

After the flag hoisting, PM Modi address the nation. He says, "We're going through distinct times. I can't see young children in front of me today (at Red Fort). Corona has stopped everyone. In these times of COVID, Corona warriors have lived the mantra of 'Seva Parmo Dharma' and served the people of India. I express my gratitude to them". (Image: News18)

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was celebrated was not celebrated on a large scale. (Image: News18)

First Published on Aug 15, 2020 08:38 am

tags #74th independence day #Current Affairs #Independence Day 2020 #India #Slideshow

