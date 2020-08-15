In pics | 74th Independence Day: How the event was celebrated at Red Fort

PM Modi further talks about economic reforms taken up by his government. He also highlights reforms in the space and energy sectors. “The world is watching the reforms we are undertaking,” PM Modi says, adding that India has “broken all” foreign direct investment records. Underscoring his focus on 'Make in India' and extending it to 'Make for World', the Prime Minister announced a major push to infrastructure sector. He said, "Along with Make in India, we have now to take forward the mantra Make for World."