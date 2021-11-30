MARKET NEWS

English
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosCricket

IPL 2022 Retention | Check list of players retained by 8 franchises and their cost

Ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League edition in 2022, a mega-auction of players is set to take place. The franchises were allowed to retain only a maximum of four players each. Here are the choices made by the eight existing IPL teams.

Moneycontrol News
November 30, 2021 / 11:04 PM IST
Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the team with the distinction to hold four IPL trophies, has included their captain MS Dhoni (Rs 12 crore) among the four players retained by them. The wicketkeeper-batter has been leading CSK in all editions of the tournament in which the team has featured since its inception. Dhoni, 40, had last month lifted the IPL 2021 title in the UAE. The three others who have been retained by CSK are - Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore), Moeen Ali (Rs 8 crore) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 6 crore). (Image: Twitter/@IPL)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has decided to skip incumbent captain Eoin Morgan from the list of four players whom it has retained. The team has decided to keep Windies all-rounders Andre Russel (Rs 12 crore) and Sunil Narine (Rs 6 crore), spinner Varun Chakaravarthy (Rs 8 crore) and left-arm batter Venkatesh Iyer (Rs 8 crore). (Image: Twitter/@IPL)
Delhi Capitals (DC) has decided to retainer skipper - wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant (Rs 16 crore), opener Prithvi Shaw (Rs 7.50 crore), spinner Axar Patel (Rs 9 crore) and South African pacer Anrich Nortje (Rs 6.50 crore). The franchise has decided not to retain its former captain Shreyas Iyer. (Image: Twitter/@IPL)
Mumbai Indians (MI) has retained their captain Rohit Sharma (Rs 16 crore), batter Suryakumar Yadav (Rs 8 crore), Windies allrounder Kieron Pollard (Rs 6 crore) and pacer Jasprit Bumrah ( Rs 12 crore). (Image: Twitter/@IPL)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) has retained three players, instead of the permissible limit of four. The lists includes Indian Virat Kohli skipper (Rs 15 crore), pacer Mohammed Siraj (Rs 7 crore) and Australian allrounder Glenn Maxwell (Rs 11 crore). During the recently concluded IPL edition, Kohli had, however, announced that it would be his last season as captain of RCB. (Image: Twitter/@IPL)
Punjab Kings (PBKS) is likely to revamp its entire team as they have decided to retain only two players - batter Mayank Agarwal (Rs 12 crore) and pacer Arshdeep Singh (Rs 4 crore). PBKS' incumbent captain KL Rahul would no longer be part of the team. (Image: Twitter/@IPL)
Rajasthan Royals (RR) has retained captain Sanju Samson (Rs 14 crore), English batter Jos Butler (Rs 10 crore) and 19-year-old batter Yashavi Jaiswal (Rs 4 crore) who made his debut for the team in the last season. (Image: Twitter/@IPL)
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has retained captain Kane Williamson (Rs 14 crore) and two youngsters from Jammu & Kashmir - pacer Umran Malik and allrounder Abdul Samad for Rs 4 crore each. The team has decided to let go top players including overseas stars Johny Bairstow, David Warner and Rashid Khan, along with Indian pacer Bhuvaneshwar Kumar. (Image: Twitter/@IPL)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #cricket #CSK #Indian Premier League #IPL 2022 #Kolkata Knight riders #MS Dhoni #Mumbai Indians #RCB #Rohit Sharma #Sunrisers Hyderabad #Virat Kohli
first published: Nov 30, 2021 11:04 pm

