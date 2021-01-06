MARKET NEWS

These 4 stocks trading below their 5-year average P/E, fell over 40% from their year high

We considered only the companies that posted a profit in each of the last five fiscal years and have a current market-cap of more than Rs 500 crore

Ritesh Presswala
January 06, 2021 / 12:29 PM IST
Price-to-earnings (P/E) is the most widely used valuation metric and plays a pivotal role in the stock screening process. Surprisingly, there are only five stocks whose current Trailing Twelve Months (TTM) PE multiple is below their 5-year average PE multiple. We considered only the companies that posted a profit in each of the last five fiscal years and have a current market-cap of more than Rs 500 crore. These stocks have fallen at least 40 percent from their 52-week highs. The list is dominated by banking and finance stocks. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Satin Creditcare Network  | From the 52-week high of Rs 228.95, this stock has fallen 66 percent to Rs 77.20 as of January 4, 2021. The company's 5-year average P/E multiple was 21.40x while the current PE was 6.31x
IIFL Finance  | From the 52-week high of Rs 212.80, this stock has fallen 46 percent to Rs 115.60 as of January 4, 2021. The company's 5-year average P/E multiple was 16.74x while the current PE was 9.59x
Magma Fincorp  | From the 52-week high of Rs 71.00, this stock has fallen 42 percent to Rs 41.30 as of January 4, 2021. The company's 5-year average P/E multiple was 34.81x while the current PE was 17.77x
DCB Bank  | From the 52-week high of Rs 204.55, this stock has fallen 40 percent to Rs 122.75 as of January 4, 2021. The company's 5-year average P/E multiple was 16.87x while the current PE was 11.65x
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Jan 6, 2021 11:42 am

