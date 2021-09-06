These 18 stocks held by ace investors more than doubled in 2021. Do you own any?

It’s always interesting to know where big investors put their money and how those stocks perform. Moneycontrol analysed the portfolios of listed companies of five investors – Radhakishan Damani, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia and Vijay Kedia as of the quarter ended June 2021. These ace investors together held about 90 stocks, of which 18 have already doubled so far in 2021. Our analysis shows that 8 stocks in Kacholia’s portfolio and 6 stocks in Khanna’s portfolio were multibaggers.



Note: The list of stocks is based on data submitted by the respective companies, which are required to make public the names of shareholders who hold more than 1 percent stake. (Data Source: ACE Equity)