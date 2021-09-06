MARKET NEWS

These 18 stocks held by ace investors more than doubled in 2021. Do you own any?

Elecon Engineering was the best performer, almost quadrupling so far in 2021. The list includes Apollo Pipes, Mastek and Tejas Networks

Ritesh Presswala
September 06, 2021 / 01:17 PM IST
It’s always interesting to know where big investors put their money and how those stocks perform. Moneycontrol analysed the portfolios of listed companies of five investors – Radhakishan Damani, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, Dolly Khanna, Ashish Kacholia and Vijay Kedia as of the quarter ended June 2021. These ace investors together held about 90 stocks, of which 18 have already doubled so far in 2021. Our analysis shows that 8 stocks in Kacholia’s portfolio and 6 stocks in Khanna’s portfolio were multibaggers.

Note: The list of stocks is based on data submitted by the respective companies, which are required to make public the names of shareholders who hold more than 1 percent stake. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Of the 18 stocks that have doubled their share price, Elecon Engineering was the best performer, almost quadrupling so far in 2021. The stock looks strong as per Moneycontrol’s SWOT analysis, with 9 strong points compared with 2 weak points. Click here for more details.
Ashish Kacholia held an over 1 percent holding in 21 stocks as of June. Acrysil and HLE Glascoat have increased investor wealth over 3 times so far this year. Click here for the portfolios of top investors.
Dolly Khanna held an over 1 percent holding in 15 stocks as of June. Rama Phosphates, Deepak Spinners and Nitin Spinners have surged over 100 percent so far this year. Click here for the portfolios of top investors.
Rakesh Jhunjhunwala held an over 1 percent stake in 36 stocks as of June. Anant Raj and Man Infraconstruction have gained over 100 percent so far this year. Click here for the portfolios of top investors.
Vijay Kedia held an over 1 percent holding in 14 stocks as of June. Elecon Engineering Company has surged nearly 300 percent so far in 2021. Click here for the portfolios of top investors.
Radhakishan Damani held an over 1 percent holding in 5 stocks as of June. Mangalam Organics has gained 64 percent so far this year. Click here for the portfolios of top investors.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
Tags: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Sep 6, 2021 01:17 pm

