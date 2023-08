1/10 When you inhale smoke from another person's cigarette, cigar, or pipe, you are said to be passively smoking. Even a brief exposure to cigarette smoke can be harmful, which is a severe health risk. Most at danger are children, unborn children and those who have respiratory issues. Let's take a look at the risks of passive smoking. (Source: News18 creative)

2/10 In the early 2000s, with limited evidence of second-hand smoke (SMS) harms, the tobacco industry attempted to downplay the hazards of passive smoking, characterising it as a mere inconvenience for non-smokers rather than a substantial threat. However, the landscape has transformed dramatically since then. (Source: News18 creative)

3/10 SHS includes both the side-stream smoke from the end of the cigarette and the smoke exhaled by smokers. It is a lethal cocktail of irritants toxins and cancer-causing substances. (Source: News18 Creative)

4/10 Even with open windows and air filters. the toxic compounds from SHS cling to rugs, curtains, clothes, food etc and remain in the room months after the active smoking took place - this is known as third-hand smoke (THS). (Source: News18 creative)

5/10 Of the 1.3 million SHS-related deaths, almost 12 million (approx 90 percent occur in low-and middle-income countries. (Source: News18 creative)

6/10 Smoking-related illnesses are more likely to affect persons, who passively smoke. Lung cancer, heart disease, and stroke are all clearly brought on by secondhand smoke. Along with significant lung conditions including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), it may also raise the risk of some other cancers. (Source: News18 Creative)

7/10 During pregnancy, being exposed to secondhand smoking is connected to a 23 percent higher chance of stillbirth and a 13 percent higher risk of congenital deformity. (Source: News18 Creative)

8/10 The burden of death related to SHS exposure is disproportionately borne by females. Global total deaths due to smoking and SHS by sex, 2019 data is represented through a pie chart. (Source: News18 creative)

9/10 Smoking near or leaning out of an open window does not protect your family. SHS drifts into your house At the same time, by doing this you may expose your neighbours to SHS. (Image: News18 Creative)