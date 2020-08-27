These companies' operating cash flow consistently increasing since last 3 fiscal years; do you own any?

The operating cash flow is an important barometer to determine the financial success of a company's core business activities. Moneycontrol analysis companies whose operating cash flow is increasing in each of the last three fiscal years compare its preceding years. Along with that, during the same period, these companies are able to maintain their sales and profit growth over 10 percent. We considered a market cap exceeding Rs 500 crore. From the BSE Universe, only six stocks have made the cut. Interestingly, four 0ut of six stocks have already gained over 100 percent in the past three years as on August 25, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity)