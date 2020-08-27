These companies' operating cash flow consistently increasing since last 3 fiscal years; do you own any?

Stocks like Alkyl Amines Chemicals, Avenue Supermarts, Diamines & Chemicals, Dr. Lal Pathlabs have gained over 100 percent in the past three years. Ritesh Presswala The operating cash flow is an important barometer to determine the financial success of a company's core business activities. Moneycontrol analysis companies whose operating cash flow is increasing in each of the last three fiscal years compare its preceding years. Along with that, during the same period, these companies are able to maintain their sales and profit growth over 10 percent. We considered a market cap exceeding Rs 500 crore. From the BSE Universe, only six stocks have made the cut. Interestingly, four 0ut of six stocks have already gained over 100 percent in the past three years as on August 25, 2020. (Data Source: ACE Equity) Alkyl Amines Chemicals | Cash flow from operation in FY18: Rs 102 crore, FY19: Rs 144 crore and in FY20: Rs 188 crore. In the past three years, the stock price has risen 717 percent to Rs 3277 on August 25, 2020. Avenue Supermarts | The company's cash flow from operation in FY18: Rs 730 crore, FY19: Rs 807 crore and in FY20: Rs 1,280 crore. In the past three years, the stock price has risen 135 percent to Rs 2,340 as on August 25, 2020. Diamines & Chemicals | The company's cash flow from operation in FY18: Rs 10 crore, FY19: Rs 12 crore and in FY20: Rs 26 crore. In the past three years, the stock price has surged 585 percent to Rs 532 as on August 25, 2020. Dr. Lal Pathlabs | The company's cash flow from operation in FY18: Rs 197 crore, FY19: Rs 219 crore and in FY20: Rs 284 crore. In the past three years, the stock price has gained 129 percent to Rs 1841 as on August 25, 2020. ICICI Lombard General Insurance Co | The company's cash flow from operation in FY18: Rs 2,390 crore, FY19: Rs 2,976 crore and in FY20: Rs 3,433 crore. In the past three years, the stock price has moved up 86 percent to Rs 1,266 on August 25, 2020 (Note: Stock listed on Sept 27, 2017) JSW Holdings | The company's cash flow from operation in FY18: Rs 66 crore, FY19: Rs 89 crore and in FY20: Rs 103 crore. In the past three years, the stock price has risen 40 percent to Rs 2,450 on August 25, 2020. First Published on Aug 27, 2020 08:18 am