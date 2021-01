Industry PE (price-to-earnings ratio) is one of the key aspects to look at as it provides an average comparative multiple for any company within the sector. Theoretically, it is a general perception that if the stock’s PE is lesser than the industry average, it is undervalued. However, there could be other reasons for a stock's decline. In the BSE universe, there are just 8 stocks that have gained over 50 percent in the last 3 months, but their current P/E is still below the industry average P/E. We considered only companies with a market-cap of over Rs 5,000 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Tata Steel | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 78 percent to Rs 680.70 as of January 5 from Rs 382.15 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 17.20x while industry P/E is 17.37x.

Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 73 percent to Rs 437.25 as of January 5 from Rs 252.35 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 27.70x while industry P/E is 33.03x.

Shriram Transport Finance Company | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 70 percent to Rs 1114.90 as of January 5 from Rs 655.25 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 13.39x while industry P/E is 33.03x.

Tata Chemicals | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 58 percent to Rs 486.90 as of January 5 from Rs 307.85 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 24.25x while industry P/E is 37.34x.

Carborundum Universal | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 56 percent to Rs 409.30 as of January 5 from Rs 261.90 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 47.45x while industry P/E is 47.97x.

IndusInd Bank | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 53 percent to Rs 921.60 as of January 5 from Rs 601.75 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 25.75x while industry P/E is 31.43x.

Brigade Enterprises | In the last 3-month, the stock has gained 52 percent to Rs 256.85 as of January 5 from Rs 169.05 as of October 05, 2020. The company's current twelve month trailing (TTM) P/E is 38.03x while industry P/E is 55.32x.