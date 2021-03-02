These 8 stocks jumped at least 15% in each of last 3 months, take a look

In last 3 months, the benchmark index Sensex has gained about 11 percent. During this period, it even touched a lifetime high of 52,516, but on a monthly basis, it remained volatile. In December and February, it gained 8 percent and 3 percent, respectively, while in January, the index fell 3 percent on a month-on-month basis. From the BSE universe, only 8 stocks have given at least 15 percent return in each of the last three months. We considered only companies with a market-cap of over Rs 500 crore. For example, Digispice Technologies has given over 100 percent return in 2 out of last 3 months. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Arshiya | Month-wise stock performance December: 28.71 percent, January: 43.59 percent, February: 19.29 percent. Overall, in the last three months, the stock has risen 122 percent to Rs 33 as on February 26 from Rs 15 as on November 27, 2021. The company is a logistics and supply management service provider.

Cerebra Integrated Technologies | Month-wise stock performance December:22.78 percent, January: 37.56 percent, February: 17.56 percent. Overall, in the last three months, the stock has risen 94 percent to Rs 54 as on February 26 from Rs 28 as on November 27, 2021. The company is an Indian multinational that provides infrastructure management, contract manufacturing/EMS and outsourcing services.

Digispice Technologies | Month-wise stock performance December:123.51 percent, January: 60.80 percent, February: 176.19 percent. Overall, in the last three months, the stock has risen 846 percent to Rs 99 as on February 26 from Rs 10 as on November 27, 2021. DiGiSPICE is a B2B2C 'Tech & Touch' player that leverages data insights, technology, service aggregation and promotions to drive retention, adoption and consumption of services for enterprises.

Hemisphere Properties India Ltd. | Month-wise stock performance December:50.95 percent, January: 46.58 percent, February: 32.98 percent. Overall, in the last three months, the stock has risen 178 percent to Rs 175 as on February 26 from Rs 63 as on November 27, 2021. The company was formed as part of the disinvestment exercise carried out by the Government of India in respect of its holdings in the erstwhile VSNL (currently known as Tata Communications Limited)

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers | Month-wise stock performance December:18.85 percent, January: 30.69 percent, February: 49.36 percent. Overall, in the last three months, the stock has risen 125 percent to Rs 82 as on February 26 from Rs 37 as on November 27, 2021. The company is the largest manufacturer of chemical fertilizers in the state of Karnataka, India.

Orchid Pharma | Month-wise stock performance December:192.04 percent, January: 164.73 percent, February: 178.35 percent. Overall, in the last three months, the stock has risen 1949 percent to Rs 885 as on February 26 from Rs 43 as on November 27, 2021. Note: The stock is trading with very low volume. It is a vertically-integrated company spanning the entire pharmaceutical value chain from discovery to delivery with established credentials in research, manufacturing, and marketing.

Shakti Pumps (India) | Month-wise stock performance December:23.80 percent, January: 28.01 percent, February: 43.93 percent. Overall, in the last three months, the stock has risen 121 percent to Rs 528 as on February 26 from Rs 239 as on November 27, 2021. Shakti Pumps India is a manufacturer of submersible pumps for domestic, industrial, horticultural and agricultural use.