Last Updated : Jun 01, 2020 02:59 PM IST

Slideshow | These 8 stocks gained over 20% in second half of the last three calendar years

Interestingly, there are only eight stocks in the BSE universe that consistently have gained at least 20 percent in each of the second halves of the last three calendar years.

Ritesh Presswala @riteshpresswala
Representative Image
1/9

Moneycontrol has analyzed the BSE universe to shortlist stocks that were consistent performers in the second half of each year for the last three calendar years. We considered only stocks with a market-cap of over Rs 1,000 crore. Interestingly, only eight stocks have made the cut, including 3 stocks of Adani Group. Data Source: ACE Equity

Adani Transmission shares price-performance each of the second half of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 80% | 2HCY18: 28% | 2HCY19: 48%
2/9

Adani Transmission share price-performance of the second half of each of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 80% | 2HCY18: 28% | 2HCY19: 48%

Picture for representation (Image: Wikimedia)
3/9

Bata India price-performance of the second half of each of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 39% | 2HCY18: 32% | 2HCY19: 21%

Adani
4/9

Adani Enterprises price-performance of the second half of each of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 26% | 2HCY18: 43% | 2HCY19: 38%

Adani Power shares price-performance each of the second half of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 40% | 2HCY18: 215% | 2HCY19: 20%
5/9

Adani Power price-performance of the second half of each of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 40% | 2HCY18: 215% | 2HCY19: 20%

GMM Pfaudler share price performance each of the second half of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 37% | 2HCY18: 48% | 2HCY19: 40%
6/9

GMM Pfaudler price-performance of the second half of each of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 37% | 2HCY18: 48% | 2HCY19: 40%

Linde India shares price-performance each of the second half of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 24% | 2HCY18: 61% | 2HCY19: 27%
7/9

Linde India share price-performance of the second half of each of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 24% | 2HCY18: 61% | 2HCY19: 27%

Alkyl Amines Chemicals share price-performance of the second half of each of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 77% | 2HCY18: 25% | 2HCY19: 33%
8/9

Alkyl Amines Chemicals share price-performance of the second half of each of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 77% | 2HCY18: 25% | 2HCY19: 33%

Alembic share price performance each of the second half of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 47% | 2HCY18: 21% | 2HCY19: 37%
9/9

Alembic share price-performance of the second half of each of the calendar year. 2HCY17: 47% | 2HCY18: 21% | 2HCY19: 37%

First Published on Jun 1, 2020 02:58 pm

#Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

