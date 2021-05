On May 21, the Indian equity market witness smart bounced back after falling for two consecutive days. Interestingly, the benchmark index S&P BSE Sensex closed above its psychological 50,000 level. Despite volatility, the overall market trend is up in the calendar year 2021 so far, as the index has rallied about 6 percent or 2789 points. However, there are seven Sensex stocks that are still trading below their December 31, 2020 levels. 4 of them are trading at least 1o percent below their year high levels. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 12 percent to Rs 1,757.55 on May 21, 2021, from Rs 1,995.40 on December 31, 2020. It was trading 14 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 2,048.95.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 11 percent to Rs 6,811.65 on May 21, 2021, from Rs 7,649.70 on December 31, 2020. It was trading 19 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 8400.

Nestle India Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 5 percent to Rs 17,491.95 on May 21, 2021, from Rs 18,392.35 on December 31, 2020. It was trading 7 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 18,821.45.

Titan Company Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 2 percent to Rs 1,539.15 on May 21, 2021, from Rs 1,567.50 on December 31, 2020. It was trading 5 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 1620.95.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 2 percent to Rs 2,515.70 on May 21, 2021, from Rs 2,558.60 on December 31, 2020. It was trading 13 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 2895.35.

HCL Technologies Ltd. | In 2021 so far, the stock has fallen 2 percent to Rs 930.65 on May 21, 2021, from Rs 945.95 on December 31, 2020. It was trading 13 percent below its 52-week high of Rs 1073.55.