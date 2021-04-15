These 7 stocks have beaten volatility to rise consistently in the last 5 sessions

The furious rise in coronavirus cases and lockdown-like restrictions in several parts of the country triggered a wave of volatility in the stock market in the last five sessions. On April 12, the benchmark index Sensex had its second-worst day of 2021, as it crashed 1707 points, or 3.44 percent, to 47,883.38. It made good of some of the losses the next day, gaining more than 1.3 percent. Moneycontrol found that seven stocks from the BSE universe have moved up consistently, shrugging off the volatility. We only considered companies with a market cap of more than Rs 500 core. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.| The stock has consistently moved up in the last five trading sessions to gain 27 percent—from Rs 4.94 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 6.27 on April 13, 2021.

Moschip Technologies Ltd.| The stock has marched up and up in the last five trading sessions to rise 27 percent—from Rs 26.35 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 33.35 on April 13, 2021.

Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.| The stock has been moving north and has gained 20 percent in the last five sessions—from Rs 51.15 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 61.55 on April 13, 2021.

Solara Active Pharma Science Ltd.| The stock has had a good run in the last five trading sessions and gained 13 percent—from Rs 1313.85 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 1478.30 on April 13, 2021.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd.| The share has consistently moved up in the last five trading sessions to gain 11 percent—from Rs 1939.60 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 2154.05 on April 13, 2021.

Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.| The stock prices gained 2 percent in the last five trading sessions —from Rs 1424.10 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 1455.10 on April 13, 2021.