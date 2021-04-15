English
These 7 stocks have beaten volatility to rise consistently in the last 5 sessions

Spiralling coronavirus cases and lockdown-like restrictions in several parts of the country have triggered volatility in the stock market but some scrips have bucked the trend to march higher, take a look

Ritesh Presswala
April 15, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST
The furious rise in coronavirus cases and lockdown-like restrictions in several parts of the country triggered a wave of volatility in the stock market in the last five sessions. On April 12, the benchmark index Sensex had its second-worst day of 2021, as it crashed 1707 points, or 3.44 percent, to 47,883.38. It made good of some of the losses the next day, gaining more than 1.3 percent. Moneycontrol found that seven stocks have moved up consistently, shrugging off the volatility. We only considered companies with a market cap of more than Rs 500 core. (Data Source: ACE Equity).
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd.| The stock has consistently moved up in the last five trading sessions to gain 27 percent—from Rs 4.94 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 6.27 on April 13, 2021.
Moschip Technologies Ltd.| The stock has consistently moved up in the last five trading sessions to gain 27 percent—from Rs 26.35 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 33.35 on April 13, 2021.
Tamilnadu Petroproducts Ltd.| The stock has consistently moved up in the last five trading sessions to gain 20 percent—from Rs 51.15 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 61.55 on April 13, 2021.
Solara Active Pharma Science Ltd.| The stock has consistently moved up in the last five trading sessions to gain 13 percent—from Rs 1313.85 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 1478.30 on April 13, 2021.
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.| The stock has consistently moved up in the last five trading sessions to gain 11 percent—from Rs 1939.60 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 2154.05 on April 13, 2021.
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals Ltd.| The stock has consistently moved up in the last five trading sessions to gain 2 percent—from Rs 1424.10 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 1455.10 on April 13, 2021.
Prabhat Dairy Ltd.| The stock has consistently moved up in the last five trading sessions to gain 2 percent—from Rs 97.40 on April 6, 2021, to Rs 99.30 on April 13, 2021.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
TAGS: #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch
first published: Apr 15, 2021 11:20 am

