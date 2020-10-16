These 5 stocks were consistent performers a month prior to Diwali in last 5 years

The names include TVS Motor Company and Adani Transmission Ritesh Presswala We are just one month away from this year's Diwali Muhurat Trading which will be held on Saturday, November 14. An analysis of last 5 years' data by Moneycontrol showed 5 stocks gave at least 10 percent return in one month prior to Diwali during that period. We considered only companies with a market capitalization of over Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity). Adani Transmission | The share price gained 13 percent, 21 percent, 70 percent, 20 percent, and 37 percent in the month prior to Diwali for the years 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 respectively. Ashapura Minechem | The share price gained 18 percent, 13 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent, and 30 percent in the month prior to Diwali for the years 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. Camlin Fine Sciences | The share price gained 15 percent, 27 percent, 13 percent, 31 percent, and 14 percent in the month prior to Diwali for the years 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. Coromandel International | The share price gained 15 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent, 18 percent, and 17 percent in the month prior to Diwali for the years 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. TVS Motor Company | The share price gained 13 percent, 10 percent, 11 percent, 12 percent, and 19 percent in the month prior to Diwali for the years 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015, respectively. First Published on Oct 16, 2020 09:58 am