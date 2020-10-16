172@29@17@136!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|business|stocks|these-5-stocks-were-consistent-performers-a-month-prior-to-diwali-in-last-5-years-5968251.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2020 09:58 AM IST

These 5 stocks were consistent performers a month prior to Diwali in last 5 years

The names include TVS Motor Company and Adani Transmission

Ritesh Presswala
We are just one month away from this year's Diwali Muhurat Trading which will be held on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Muhurat trading is the trading activity in the Indian stock market on the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Moneycontrol analysis that there are 5 stocks that have given at least a 10 percent return in one month prior to Diwali consistently for the last 5 years. We considered only companies with a market capitalization of over Rs 500 crore. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

Adani Transmission | The share price has gained 13 percent, 21 percent, 70 percent, 20 percent, and 37 percent from the one month prior to Diwali in the year 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 respectively.

Ashapura Minechem | The share price has gained 18 percent, 13 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent, and 30 percent from the one month prior to Diwali in the year 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 respectively.

Camlin Fine Sciences | The share price has gained 15 percent, 27 percent, 13 percent, 31 percent, and 14 percent from the one month prior to Diwali in the year 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 respectively.

Coromandel International | The share price has gained 15 percent, 15 percent, 20 percent, 18 percent, and 17 percent from the one month prior to Diwali in the year 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 respectively.

TVS Motor Company | The share price has gained 13 percent, 10 percent, 11 percent, 12 percent, and 19 percent from the one month prior to Diwali in the year 2019, 2018, 2017, 2016, and 2015 respectively.

First Published on Oct 16, 2020 09:58 am

tags #Moneycontrol Datawatch #Slideshow #Stocks to Watch

