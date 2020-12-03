These 5 stocks have gained at least 15% each in last 3 months

Four of them turned multibaggers in FY21, gaining between 240 and 630 percent till December 1, 2020.

For an investor, it is always prudent to know the consistent performers. Moneycontrol analyses stocks that have gained at least 15 percent each in the last three months. We considered stocks with a market cap of more than Rs 500 crore. Only five stocks met the criterion, with four of them gaining between 240 and 630 percent in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)

Adani Green Energy | The stock rose 63 percent, 16 percent, and 31 percent in September, October, and November, respectively. In FY21, so far, the stock has surged 638 percent to Rs 1,133.85 on December 1, 2020 from Rs 153.65 on March 31, 2020.

NGL Fine-Chem | The stock rose 26 percent, 20 percent, and 48 percent in September, October, and November, respectively. In FY21, so far, the stock has surged 405 percent to Rs 1,278.8 on December 1, 2020 from Rs 253.35 on March 31, 2020.

Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances | The stock rose 47 percent, 15 percent, and 28 percent in September, October, and November, respectively. In FY21, so far, the stock has surged 320 percent to Rs 406.8 on December 1, 2020 from Rs 96.85 on March 31, 2020.

Religare Enterprises | The stock rose 18 percent, 19 percent, and 18 percent in September, October, and November, respectively. In FY21, so far, the stock has surged 248 percent to Rs 66.1 on December 1, 2020 from Rs 19 on March 31, 2020.