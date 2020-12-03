PlusFinancial Times
These 5 stocks have gained at least 15% each in last 3 months

Four of them turned multibaggers in FY21, gaining between 240 and 630 percent till December 1, 2020.
Ritesh Presswala
Dec 3, 2020 / 10:40 AM IST
In the stock market, it is always interesting to know the consistent performer. Moneycontrol analysis stocks that have gained at least 15 percent in each of the last 3 months. We considered stocks with a market cap of over Rs 500 crore. Only 5 stocks have met the above criteria. Interestingly 4 0f them have gained anywhere between 240 percent and 630 percent.
For an investor, it is always prudent to know the consistent performers. Moneycontrol analyses stocks that have gained at least 15 percent each in the last three months. We considered stocks with a market cap of more than Rs 500 crore. Only five stocks met the criterion, with four of them gaining between 240 and 630 percent in FY21 so far. (Data Source: ACE Equity)
Adani Green Energy | For the month of September, October, and November the stock has risen 63 percent, 16 percent, and 31 percent respectively. In FY21 so far the stock has surged 638 percent to Rs 1133.85 on December 01, 2020, from Rs 153.65 as on March 31, 2020.
Adani Green Energy | The stock rose 63 percent, 16 percent, and 31 percent in September, October, and November, respectively. In FY21, so far, the stock has surged 638 percent to Rs 1,133.85 on December 1, 2020 from Rs 153.65 on March 31, 2020.
NGL Fine Chem
NGL Fine-Chem  | The stock rose 26 percent, 20 percent, and 48 percent in September, October, and November, respectively. In FY21, so far, the stock has surged 405 percent to Rs 1,278.8 on December 1, 2020 from Rs 253.35 on March 31, 2020.
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances  | The stock rose 47 percent, 15 percent, and 28 percent in September, October, and November, respectively. In FY21, so far, the stock has surged 320 percent to Rs 406.8 on December 1, 2020 from Rs 96.85 on March 31, 2020.
Religare Enterprises Ltd. | For the month of September, October, and November the stock has risen 18 percent, 19 percent, and 18 percent respectively. In FY21 so far the stock has surged 248 percent to Rs 66.1 on December 01, 2020, from Rs 19 as on March 31, 2020.
Religare Enterprises  | The stock rose 18 percent, 19 percent, and 18 percent in September, October, and November, respectively. In FY21, so far, the stock has surged 248 percent to Rs 66.1 on December 1, 2020 from Rs 19 on March 31, 2020.
GATI Ltd.
GATI  | The stock rose 18 percent, 24 percent, and 36 percent in September, October, and November, respectively. In FY21, so far, the stock has climbed 83 percent to Rs 89.75 on December 1, 2020 from Rs 48.95 on March 31, 2020.
Ritesh Presswala Research Analyst at Moneycontrol
first published: Dec 3, 2020 10:40 am

