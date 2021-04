The surge in coronavirus cases and lockdown-like restrictions in several parts of the country have triggered volatility in the Indian market. In these uncertain times, investors look for some stable performers. Moneycontrol has found 10 stocks from the BSE universe that have consistently gained more than 10 percent in each of the last three months. We only considered companies with a market cap of more than Rs 500 core. (Data Source: ACE Equity).

JTL Infra Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose to Rs 509.25 on April 19, 2021 from Rs 190.00 on December 31, 2020, gaining 168 percent. The stock gained 14 percent in January, 38 percent in February, and 86 percent in March.

Likhitha Infrastructure Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose to Rs 368.35 on April 19, 2021 from Rs 165.45 on December 31, 2020, gaining 123 percent. The stock gained 16 percent in January, 40 percent in February, and 16 percent in March.

PG Electroplast Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose to Rs 299.15 on April 19, 2021 from Rs 141.65 on December 31, 2020, gaining 111 percent. The stock gained 23 percent in January, 77 percent in February, and 38 percent in March.

Saregama India Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose to Rs 1737.30 on April 19, 2021 from Rs 834.40 on December 31, 2020, gaining 108 percent. The stock gained 12 percent in January, 10 percent in February, and 51 percent in March.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose to Rs 233.70 on April 19, 2021 from Rs 140.15 on December 31, 2020, gaining 67 percent. The stock gained 16 percent in January, 12 percent in February, and 14 percent in March.

Tips Industries Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose to Rs 489.40 on April 19, 2021 from Rs 317.60 on December 31, 2020, gaining 54 percent. The stock gained 15 percent in January, 14 percent in February, and 10 percent in March.

Cummins India Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose to Rs 840.15 on April 19, 2021 from Rs 574.30 on December 31, 2020, gaining 46 percent. The stock gained 16 percent in January, 24 percent in February, and 17 percent in March.

Grasim Industries Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose to Rs 1325.25 on April 19, 2021 from Rs 927.05 on December 31, 2020, gaining 43 percent. The stock gained 14 percent in January, 12 percent in February, and 21 percent in March.

Orient Electric Ltd. | In 2021, the stock rose to Rs 288.85 on April 19, 2021 from Rs 224.95 on December 31, 2020, gaining 28 percent. The stock gained 13 percent in January, 10 percent in February, and 15 percent in March.