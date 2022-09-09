English
    Stocks to Watch Today | InterGlobe Aviation, PNC Infratech, Kaveri Seed and others in news today

    Stocks to Watch: Check out the companies making headlines before the opening bell.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 09, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST
    InterGlobe Aviation: Co-founder Gangwal family offloads 2.74% stake in InterGlobe Aviation. Co-founder Gangwal family sold 2.74% stake in the company via open market transactions. Rakesh Gangwal offloaded 27.98 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,886.47 per share, and 26.02 lakh shares at Rs 1,890.75 per share, while his wife Shobha Gangwal sold 21.65 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,895.46 per share, and 30.22 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,901.34 per share.
    Albert David: Albert David Managing Director & CEO resigns. Tarminder Singh Parmar has resigned as Managing Director & CEO of the company. He resigned due to personal reasons.
    Century Enka: Life Insurance Corporation offloads 2.04% stake in Century Enka. Life Insurance Corporation of India offloaded 4.46 lakh equity shares or 2.04% stake in the company via open market transactions. With this, its shareholding in the company reduced to 3.45%, down from 5.49% earlier.
    Hatsun Agro Product: SBI Mutual Fund picks additional stake in Hatsun Agro Product. SBI Mutual Fund bought additional 15.2 lakh shares or 0.7% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 6. With this, the mutual fund house increased stake in the company to 5.6%, up from 4.9% earlier.
    Nath Bio-Genes (India): Authum Investment & Infrastructure exits Nath Bio-Genes (India). Authum Investment & Infrastructure has sold entire 4.38% shareholding in the company via open market transactions, during August 24 and August 26.
    KDDL: Elevation Capital V FII Holdings & Elevation Capital V cuts stake in KDDL by 2%. Elevation Capital V FII Holdings Ltd & Elevation Capital V offloaded 2.04% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 6. With this, their shareholding in the company reduced to 11.80%, down from 13.84% earlier.
    PNC Infratech: PNC Infratech signs concession agreement for HAM project with NHAI. The company has signed concession agreement for a HAM project with National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for bid project cost of Rs 1,458 crore. This road project in Uttar Pradesh is to be constructed in 24 months, upon declaration of appointed date and operated for 15 years, post construction.
    Kaveri Seed Company: Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and 238 Plan Associates LLC pick additional stake in Kaveri Seed Company. Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and 238 Plan Associates LLC bought 1 lakh shares or 0.14% stake in the company via open market transactions on September 6. With this, their shareholding in the company increased to 5.13%, from 4.96% earlier.
    SBC Exports: SBC Exports receives work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated. The company has received a work order from National Informatics Centre Services Incorporated (NICSI), for providing office support, project management support and rollout services. The cost of the said work order is Rs 57,88,115.
