English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosBusinessStocks

Stocks in the news | Tata Consumer Products, Pfizer, UPL, Coal India, SBI Cards

Sanofi India, NTPC, Tata Power, SPARC, United Spirits, Mazagon Dock, are also among the stocks in focus today.

Moneycontrol News
February 24, 2021 / 08:51 AM IST
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
Here is the list of stocks in the news today.
Tata Consumer Products | The company will replace GAIL India in Nifty50 Index from March 31, 2021.
Tata Consumer Products | The company will replace GAIL India in Nifty50 Index from March 31, 2021.
Pfizer | Brazil approved Pfizer's COVID vaccine for widespread use.
Pfizer | Brazil approved Pfizer's COVID vaccine for widespread use.
UPL | The company issued update on the fire incident at Unit 5, Jhagadia.
UPL | The company issued update on the fire incident at Unit 5, Jhagadia.
Sanofi India | The company approved final dividend of Rs 125 per share and special dividend of Rs 240 per share.
Sanofi India | The company approved final dividend of Rs 125 per share and special dividend of Rs 240 per share.
NTPC | The company executed share purchase agreement with GAIL, to buy GAIL's 25.51 percent shareholding in Ratnagiri Gas and to exit from Konkan LNG.
NTPC | The company executed share purchase agreement with GAIL, to buy GAIL's 25.51 percent shareholding in Ratnagiri Gas and to exit from Konkan LNG.
Tata Power | The company will issue NCDs worth Rs 900 crore on private placement basis.
Tata Power | The company will issue NCDs worth Rs 900 crore on private placement basis.
Coal India | Board to meet on March 5 to consider second interim dividend.
Coal India | Board to meet on March 5 to consider second interim dividend.
SPARC | US FDA sought new phase 3 study on cancer drug Taclantis.
SPARC | US FDA sought new phase 3 study on cancer drug Taclantis.
United Spirits | The company initiated a strategic review of selected popular brands and the review is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 calendar year.
United Spirits | The company initiated a strategic review of selected popular brands and the review is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 calendar year.
SBI Card | The company will issue NCDs worth Rs 550 crore.
SBI Cards | The company will issue NCDs worth Rs 550 crore.
Mazagon Dock | The company signed MoU with Mumbai Port Trust in Maritime India Sumit 2021.
Mazagon Dock | The company signed MoU with Mumbai Port Trust in Maritime India Sumit 2021.
Alkem Labs | The company received US FDA nod for generic of antibiotic drugs Omnicef and Suprax.
Alkem Labs | The company received US FDA nod for generic of antibiotic drugs Omnicef and Suprax.
Representative image
Aurobindo Pharma | The company has entered in binding agreements to invest Rs 5 crore in both its power plants in Hyderabad, aggregating up to over Rs 10 crore by subscribing to additional equity shares to avail the benefit of captive consumption of solar power.
REC | The company has priced $500,000,000, 2.25 percent notes due 2026, on February 22, 2021 under its USD 7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The settlement date for the notes is expected to be March 1, 2021.
REC | The company has priced $500,000,000, 2.25 percent notes due 2026, on February 22, 2021 under its USD 7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The settlement date for the notes is expected to be March 1, 2021.
UPL | The company has issued an update on the fire incident at Unit 5, Jhagadia. The company issued a closure notice for the entire plant saying that operating the plant is a safety risk. The closure will take place gradually as an immediate shutdown of a chemical unit may lead to another accident.
UPL | The company has issued an update on the fire incident at Unit 5, Jhagadia. The company issued a closure notice for the entire plant saying that operating the plant is a safety risk. The closure will take place gradually as an immediate shutdown of a chemical unit may lead to another accident.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Slideshow #Stocks in News #stocks in the news
first published: Feb 24, 2021 07:39 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

Coronavirus Essential | India's COVID-19 active caseload falls below 1.5 lakh; Maharashtra's Amaravati goes into a week-long lockdown

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.