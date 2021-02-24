Stocks in the news | Tata Consumer Products, Pfizer, UPL, Coal India, SBI Cards

Here is the list of stocks in the news today.

Tata Consumer Products | The company will replace GAIL India in Nifty50 Index from March 31, 2021.

Pfizer | Brazil approved Pfizer's COVID vaccine for widespread use.

UPL | The company issued update on the fire incident at Unit 5, Jhagadia.

Sanofi India | The company approved final dividend of Rs 125 per share and special dividend of Rs 240 per share.

NTPC | The company executed share purchase agreement with GAIL, to buy GAIL's 25.51 percent shareholding in Ratnagiri Gas and to exit from Konkan LNG.

Tata Power | The company will issue NCDs worth Rs 900 crore on private placement basis.

Coal India | Board to meet on March 5 to consider second interim dividend.

SPARC | US FDA sought new phase 3 study on cancer drug Taclantis.

United Spirits | The company initiated a strategic review of selected popular brands and the review is expected to be completed by the end of the 2021 calendar year.

SBI Cards | The company will issue NCDs worth Rs 550 crore.

Mazagon Dock | The company signed MoU with Mumbai Port Trust in Maritime India Sumit 2021.

Alkem Labs | The company received US FDA nod for generic of antibiotic drugs Omnicef and Suprax.

Aurobindo Pharma | The company has entered in binding agreements to invest Rs 5 crore in both its power plants in Hyderabad, aggregating up to over Rs 10 crore by subscribing to additional equity shares to avail the benefit of captive consumption of solar power.

REC | The company has priced $500,000,000, 2.25 percent notes due 2026, on February 22, 2021 under its USD 7 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme. The settlement date for the notes is expected to be March 1, 2021.